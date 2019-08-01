Clemson tops Alabama in college football preseason coaches poll
It’s August, folks. That means college football is right around the corner.
The first Top 25 poll of the 2019-20 season — the USA Today Coaches Poll — dropped on Thursday. Unsurprisingly, the two teams who played in last season’s College Football Playoff title game, Clemson and Alabama, are ranked at the top.
With Clemson at No. 1, it’s the first time in four years that Alabama does not enter the season atop the coaches poll.
Some other usual suspects like No. 3 Georgia, No. 4 Oklahoma and No. 5 Ohio State are also in the mix.
The top 10 is rounded out by LSU at No. 6, Michigan at No. 7, Florida at No. 8, Notre Dame at No. 9 and Texas at No. 10.
Here is the poll in its entirety:
1. Clemson
2. Alabama
3. Georgia
4. Oklahoma
5. Ohio State
6. LSU
7. Michigan
8. Florida
9. Notre Dame
10. Texas
11. Texas A&M
12. Washington
13. Oregon
14. Penn State
15. Utah
16. Auburn
17. Wisconsin
17. UCF
19. Iowa
20. Michigan State
21. Washington State
22. Syracuse
23. Stanford
24. Iowa State
25. Northwestern
Others receiving votes
Nebraska 152; Boise State 118; Mississippi State 111; Miami 94; Army 91; Kentucky 79; Virginia Tech 64; Texas Christian 63; Southern California 47; Utah State 32; Fresno State 32; Virginia 30; Cincinnati 25; West Virginia 24; Memphis 24; Oklahoma State 20; South Carolina 15; NC State 12; Duke 10; Boston College 5; Florida State 4; Baylor 4; Appalachian State 4; North Texas 3; Houston 3; UCLA 2; Temple 2; Arizona State 2; Troy 1; Tennessee 1; Mississippi 1; Minnesota 1.
More from Yahoo Sports: