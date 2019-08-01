Clemson tops Alabama in college football preseason coaches poll

It’s August, folks. That means college football is right around the corner.

The first Top 25 poll of the 2019-20 season — the USA Today Coaches Poll — dropped on Thursday. Unsurprisingly, the two teams who played in last season’s College Football Playoff title game, Clemson and Alabama, are ranked at the top.

With Clemson at No. 1, it’s the first time in four years that Alabama does not enter the season atop the coaches poll.

Some other usual suspects like No. 3 Georgia, No. 4 Oklahoma and No. 5 Ohio State are also in the mix.

The top 10 is rounded out by LSU at No. 6, Michigan at No. 7, Florida at No. 8, Notre Dame at No. 9 and Texas at No. 10.

After beating Alabama in the College Football Playoff, Clemson ranks No. 1 in the first USA Today Coaches Poll of the 2019-20 season. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

Here is the poll in its entirety:

1. Clemson

2. Alabama

3. Georgia

4. Oklahoma

5. Ohio State

6. LSU

7. Michigan

8. Florida

9. Notre Dame

10. Texas

11. Texas A&M

12. Washington

13. Oregon

14. Penn State

15. Utah

16. Auburn

17. Wisconsin

17. UCF

19. Iowa

20. Michigan State

21. Washington State

22. Syracuse

23. Stanford

24. Iowa State

25. Northwestern

Others receiving votes

Nebraska 152; Boise State 118; Mississippi State 111; Miami 94; Army 91; Kentucky 79; Virginia Tech 64; Texas Christian 63; Southern California 47; Utah State 32; Fresno State 32; Virginia 30; Cincinnati 25; West Virginia 24; Memphis 24; Oklahoma State 20; South Carolina 15; NC State 12; Duke 10; Boston College 5; Florida State 4; Baylor 4; Appalachian State 4; North Texas 3; Houston 3; UCLA 2; Temple 2; Arizona State 2; Troy 1; Tennessee 1; Mississippi 1; Minnesota 1.

