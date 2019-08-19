Clemson tops Alabama in first AP Top 25 of 2019 college football season

For the first time since 2015, Alabama will not enter the college football season as the No. 1 team in the Associated Press Top 25.

Clemson, after topping the Crimson Tide in last year’s College Football Playoff title game, opens the season atop the rankings for the first time in program history. Clemson received 52 of the 62 first-place votes while Alabama, ranked No. 2, received the other 10.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Behind Clemson and Alabama is Georgia at No. 3. Oklahoma, coming off its fourth straight Big 12 title, is ranked No. 4.

Ohio State, entering its first season under Ryan Day following Urban Meyer’s retirement, is No. 5 in the rankings. The rest of the top 10 is rounded out by LSU at No. 6, Michigan at No. 7, Florida at No. 8, Notre Dame at No. 9 and Texas at No. 10.

[Join or create a 2019 Yahoo College Fantasy Football league for free today]

Clemson enters 2019 as the No. 1 team in the country. (AP Photo/Aaron Gash)

Also of note is No. 21 Iowa State making just its second ever appearance in the preseason poll. The only other time the Cyclones were ranked was in 1978, when they were No. 20 entering the season. Elsewhere, No. 22 Syracuse is ranked in the preseason for the first time since 1998 and No. 24 Nebraska, after a four-year absence, is back in the preseason rankings for the first time since 2014.

From a conference perspective, the Big Ten leads the way with seven ranked teams, topping the SEC’s six. Next, the Pac-12 has five ranked teams, coming in ahead of the Big 12 (three) and ACC (two). No. 9 Notre Dame is the only independent team ranked and No. 17 UCF, representing the AAC, is the only Group of Five program in the rankings.

Here is the full Top 25:

1. Clemson

2. Alabama

3. Georgia

4. Oklahoma

5. Ohio State

6. LSU

7. Michigan

8. Florida

9. Notre Dame

10. Texas

11. Oregon

12. Texas A&M

13. Washington

14. Utah

15. Penn State

16. Auburn

17. UCF

18. Michigan State

Story continues

19. Wisconsin

20. Iowa

21. Iowa State

22. Syracuse

23. Washington State

24. Nebraska

25. Stanford

Others receiving votes:

Missouri 117, Army 94, Mississippi State 87, Miami (FL) 70, Northwestern 63, TCU 57, Virginia 44, Boise State 38, Cincinnati 16, South Carolina 15, Virginia Tech 12, Fresno State 8, Utah State 8, Minnesota 7, Memphis 6, Appalachian State 5, West Virginia 3, Oklahoma State 3, Arizona State 3, Arizona 1, USC 1

More from Yahoo Sports: