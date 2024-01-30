Clemson Tigers vs. Louisville Cardinals: How to Watch/Stream/Listen

Clemson has a quick turnaround in ACC play when the Tigers host Louisville Tuesday night at Littlejohn Coliseum.

The Tigers (13-6 overall, 3-5 ACC) will have to regroup in a hurry after losing a 72-71 heartbreaker to No. 7 Duke at Cameron Indoor Stadium on Saturday. Clemson led by two possessions late in the game with a chance to extend the lead, but three straight turnovers cost the Tigers a chance at putting the game out of reach.

Clemson will also have to avoid a trap game when it takes on a Louisville team that’s dead last in the ACC at 6-14 overall and 1-8 in conference play. The Cardinals have won only once since a December 17 victory over Pepperdine.

Louisville coach Kenny Payne’s job is in serious jeopardy, if not already a predetermined fate. Since being named head coach in March 2022, Payne has led the once-proud Cardinals program to just 10 wins in 42 games.

6’5″ sophomore guard Mike James has been Louisville’s top scorer this season, averaging 13.7 points per game. Skyy Clark is right behind him with 13.2 points per game.

Series Notes and Recent History

Since joining the ACC for the 2014-15 season, Louisville holds a slight 6-5 edge in head to head play. Prior to that, Clemson was 0-3 all-time against the Cardinals. The two teams met twice last season, with Clemson winning 83-70 at Littlejohn in January and Louisville notching an 83-73 win in the Bluegrass State a month later.

How To Watch

Here’s a look at how and where Clemson fans can watch, listen, and stream Tuesday’s game vs. Louisville.

Date: Tuesday, Jan. 30

Time: 9 p.m. EST

Where: Littlejohn Coliseum

TV Channel: ACC Network

Live Stream: ESPN+

Radio: Clemson Athletic Network | TuneIn App | SiriusXM (Channel 390)

Broadcast Teams

ACC Network: Wes Durham, Dan Bonner

Clemson Radio: Don Munson, Tim Bourret

Story originally appeared on Clemson Wire