Clemson Tigers vs. Florida State Seminoles: How to Watch/Stream/Listen

Clemson is hoping to keep its once-promising basketball season from slipping any further. Since ACC play resumed at the start of January, the Tigers have dropped four of their first five contests in 2024.

The team’s next challenge, a road trip to Tallahassee to take on a streaking Florida State team, won’t make things any easier.

The Seminoles (11-6 overall, 5-1 conference) have won all five games against ACC competition since conference play resumed on Jan. 3.

Florida State beat Miami, 84-75, on the road Wednesday night to. further state its case as one of the ACC’s best teams. Heading into the weekend, only No. 4 North Carolina is ahead of the Seminoles in conference standings.

FSU forward-guard Jamir Watkins is atop the team’s leaderboard, averaging 13.1 points per game. Primo Spears and Cam Cohen, two reserves, each had 16 points off the bench in the Seminoles’ win at Miami.

Meanwhile, Clemson is headed in the opposite direction.

The Tigers (12-5 overall, 2-4 conference) suffered their worst loss of the season on Tuesday night when they coughed up a nine-point lead in the final 1:33 of regulation against Georgia Tech. The Yellow Jackets went on to win in double overtime.

PJ Hall had a career-high 31 points in the loss, three nights after he turned in 26 points in the Tigers’ win over Boston College.

Series Notes and Recent History

Florida State leads the all-time series, 46-35. The Tigers won both contests a year ago, 82-81, in Tallahassee and 94-54 at Littlejohn Coliseum.

How To Watch

Here’s a look at how and where Clemson fans can watch, listen, and stream Saturday’s game.

Date: Saturday, Jan. 20

Time: 4 p.m. EST

Where: Donald L. Tucker Center

TV Channel: ACC Network

Live Stream: ESPN+

Radio: Clemson Athletic Network | TuneIn App | SiriusXM (Channel 194)

Broadcast Teams

ACC Network: Mike Monaco, Randolph Childress

Clemson Radio Network: Don Munson, Tim Bourret

Story originally appeared on Clemson Wire