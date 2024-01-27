Clemson Tigers vs. Duke Blue Devils: How to Watch/Stream/Listen

Clemson is facing its toughest road test to date this season when the Tigers travel to Durham to face ACC rival No. 12 Duke Saturday at Cameron Indoor Stadium.

The Tigers’ 1-4 start in their first five games of the new year against ACC competition didn’t do much to inspire confidence, but the team is hoping to build off its double-digit road win at Florida State last week.

Clemson’s bench had 28 points to help lead the Tigers (13-5 overall, 3-4 ACC) to a much-needed victory after an embarrassing loss to Georgia Tech three nights earlier. Josh Beadle played 27 minutes — one shy of a career best — off the bench and posted his first game in double digits this year with 12 points.

Jack Clark, the senior transfer from NC State, played a season-high 21 minutes and scored seven points to go with seven rebounds.

The starting trio of PJ Hall, Joe Girard, and Chase Hunter gives Clemson the most spark on offense, with Hall averaging 19.7 points per game this season. The senior scored 26 and 31 points in back to back games before last weekend’s bout in Tallahassee. Ian Schieffelin has remained a solid post presence, averaging 9.6 rebounds per game.

For Duke (14-4 overall, 5-2 ACC), 7-foot center Kyle Filipowski has started all 18 games this season and leads the team with an average of 18.2 points per game and nine rebounds.

Senior guard Jeremy Roach averages 14.4 per game, but his status for Saturday is in doubt. He’s listed as questionable after suffering a foot injury in the first half of Duke’s 83-69 win at Louisville on Tuesday.

Sophomore Tyrese Proctor is healthy and back to playing over 30 minutes a game after a knee injury in early December sidelined him for almost a month. Proctor posted a career-high 24 points against Louisville.

Series Notes and Recent History

Duke leads the all-time series, 102-31. The Tigers defeated Duke in the schools’ last meeting at Littlejohn Coliseum in 2023. Clemson hasn’t won at Cameron Indoor Stadium since 1995 when the program was guided by then-head coach Rick Barnes.

How To Watch

Here’s a look at how and where Clemson fans can watch, listen, and stream Saturday’s game at Duke.

Date: Saturday, Jan. 27

Time: 4 p.m. EST

Where: Cameron Indoor Stadium

TV Channel: ESPN

Live Stream: ESPN+

Radio: Clemson Athletic Network | TuneIn App | SiriusXM (Channel 385)

Broadcast Teams

ESPN: Dave O’Brien, Cory Alexander

Clemson Radio: Don Munson, Tim Bourret

Story originally appeared on Clemson Wire