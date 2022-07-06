Clemson Tigers Top 10 Players: College Football Preview 2022

Clemson Tigers Preview 2022: Who are the top 10 players going into the season?

Clemson Tigers Preview

Clemson 2022 Preview

Offense, Defense Breakdown | Keys To The Season

Season Prediction, What Will Happen

Clemson Schedule & Analysis

Bryan Bresee, DT Jr.

Can he stay healthy after returning to his previous form? The 6-5, 300-pound elite all-around interior prospect is too quick, too strong, and too athletic, but he’s coming off a knee injury that knocked him out after four games. He made 35 tackles with 5.5 sacks, and 9.5 tackles for loss with a forced fumble, three broken up passes and an interception in 16 games.

Tyler Davis, DT Sr.

Ultra-tough and ultra-quick on the inside, he earned First Team All-ACC honors despite missing time banged up. He made 79 tackles with 10 sacks, 16.5 tackles for loss and broken up two passes in his three seasons.

Myles Murphy, DE Jr.

The 6-5, 275-pound future NFL starter earned All-ACC honors in his first two seasons making 79 tackles with 11 sacks, 5 forced fumbles, and 26 tackles for loss.

DJ Uiagalelei, QB Jr.

The 6-4, 250-pound former superstar recruit with elite size, good mobility, and a massive arm has to bounce back after a rough year. In his first two seasons – 15 starts – he completed 286-of-491 passes (58%) for 3,160 yards with 14 touchdowns and 10 picks, and he ran for 368 yards and eight touchdowns.

Jordan McFadden, OT Sr.

He might not be as long as the NFL scouts would like as a tackle, but he’s got next-level talent somewhere on the line. The 6-2, 310-pounder is in his third year as a starter able to play on either side. He earned Second Team All-ACC honors.

Xavier Thomas, DE Sr.

A dangerous pass rusher who earned Third Team All-ACC honors in 2019 and 2021, he made 92 tackles with 12.5 sacks, four forced fumbles, and with five broken up passes in his first four seasons.

Will Shipley, RB Soph.

A star running back recruit, the 5-11, 205-pounder played up to the hype with 738 rushing yards and 11 touchdowns with 16 catches for 116 yards in ten games.

Will Putnam, OG Sr.

The 6-4, 305-pounder can play guard or center – he’ll likely work in the middle this year. The Honorable Mention All-ACC blocker is going into his third year as a starter.

Sheridan Jones, CB Sr.

A strong all-around 6-0, 185-pound corner, he’s going to get a chance to be a star on the outside. He made 41 tackles with two picks and six tackles for loss with 1.5 tackles for loss over the last three seasons.

BT Potter, PK Sr.

The 5-10, 190-pound veteran was a Second Team All-ACC pick after an all-star 2020 season. He made 53-of-71 field goals and connected on 185 of 186 extra points in his four seasons.

