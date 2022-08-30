Clemson Tigers Snapshot Profile: No. 77 Mitchell Mayes

Heading into the 2022 season, ClemsonWire will look at multiple players on the Clemson football roster.

Over the preseason, each profile will cover where the player is from, how recruiting websites rated them coming out of high school and what role they will play for head coach Dabo Swinney this season.

For this profile, we will take a closer look at offensive lineman Mitchell Mayes.

Mayes enters his third season with the Tigers having appeared in 12 games and recording 164 snaps over the course of his freshman and sophomore campaigns. With the official depth charts for Clemson’s season opener against Georgia Tech released on Tuesday, the right tackle will be competing for snaps with highly-touted freshman Blake Miller.

Here’s a snapshot look at Mitchell Mayes.

Vitals

Clemson offensive lineman Mitchell Mayes(77) during the during the second quarter of the game Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020 at Memorial Stadium in Clemson, S.C.

Hometown: Raleigh, N.C.

Height: 6-foot-3

Weight: 315

Class: Junior

247Sports Composite Rankings

Position: Offensive lineman

Class: 2020

Rankings: Four-star / No. 148 nationally / No. 3 in N.C.

Depth Chart Overview

With the official depth chart released for Clemson’s opener next week against a fellow ACC foe in Georgia Tech, it looks as if there will be some competition at the right tackle position with freshman Blake Miller making quite the statement in his first fall camp with the team.

Miller was named the official starter at right guard on Tuesday ahead of Monday’s matchup while Mayes was named the official backup. The North Carolina native brings veteran experience that can fill areas where the freshman may fall short.

Mayes' Photo Gallery

Clemson offensive lineman Bryn Tucker(73) and offensive lineman Mitchell Mayes(77) during Spring practice at the Poe Indoor Facility in Clemson Friday, February 28, 2020.

Team Savage offensive tackle Mitchell Mayes, committed to Clemson, (72) is introduced at the Under Armor All-America Game in Orlando, Fla., on Thursday January 2, 2020.

Clemson offensive lineman Mitchell Mayes(77) during Spring practice in Clemson Wednesday, February 26, 2020.

Clemson offensive lineman Mitchell Mayes(77) during the during the second quarter of the game Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020 at Memorial Stadium in Clemson, S.C.

Clemson offensive lineman Bryn Tucker(73) and offensive lineman Mitchell Mayes(77) during Spring practice at the Poe Indoor Facility in Clemson Friday, February 28, 2020.

Clemson offensive lineman Mitchell Mayes(77) stretches during football practice in Clemson, S.C. Friday, March 5, 2021.

Team Savage offensive tackle Mitchell Mayes, committed to Clemson, (72) in the Under Armor All-America Game in Orlando, Fla., on Thursday January 2, 2020.

