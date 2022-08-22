Clemson Tigers Snapshot Profile: No. 22 Trenton Simpson

Heading into the 2022 season, ClemsonWire will look at multiple players on the Clemson football roster.

Over the preseason, each profile will cover where the player is from, how recruiting websites rated them coming out of high school and what role they will play for head coach Dabo Swinney this season.

For this profile, we will take a closer look at linebacker Trenton Simpson.

Simpson enters his third season with the Tigers following a big sophomore season where he recorded the third most tackles on the team (78) and started twelve of Clemson’s thirteen games last season.

The linebacker has continued to rack up the preseason honors including being named to the Chuck Bednarik Award, Bronko Nagurski Award, Butkus Award and Lombardi Award Watch Lists as well being named a preseason First-Team All-ACC member, preseason All-American and the No. 38 player in America by ESPN.

Here’s a snapshot look at Trenton Simpson.

Vitals

Clemson linebacker Trenton Simpson defends during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Syracuse in Syracuse, N.Y., Friday, Oct. 15, 2021. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)

Hometown: Charlotte, N.C.

Height: 6-foot-3

Weight: 240

Class: Junior

247Sports Composite Rankings

Class: 2020

Position: Linebacker

Rankings: Five-star / No. 26 nationally / No. 1 N.C.

Career Statistics

Year G Tot Tackles SOLO AST TFL SACK FF PDEF INT 2020 12 28 16 12 6.5 4 1 0 0 2021 13 64 41 23 12 16 0 2 0

Depth Chart Overview

Trenton Simpson enters his third season with the Tigers with big shoes to fill.

With the departure of veterans in James Skalski, Baylon Spector and Jake Venables, Clemson’s backfield lacks the veteran starting experience it had last season though there is still a multitude of talent present in the 2022 linebacker room.

Simpson is expected to be a key starter for the Tigers at the WILL linebacker position this fall after moving over from SAM to WILL in the spring. Barrett Carter is expected to replace Simpson as the starter at the SAM linebacker position while redshirt junior Keith Maguire and sophomore Jeremiah Trotter will vie for the starting role at middle linebacker.

Story continues

Simpson's Photo Gallery

Clemson defensive tackle Jordan Williams(59), left, and defensive lineman Bryan Bresee(11) congratulate linebacker Trenton Simpson(22) after he sacked The Citadel quarterback Brandon Rainey(17) during the second quarter of the game Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020 at Memorial Stadium in Clemson, S.C.

Clemson linebacker Trenton Simpson (22) sacks Pitt quarterback Kenny Pickett (8) during the first quarter at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, Saturday, October 23, 2021.

Ncaa Football Clemson At Pitt

Sep 19, 2020; Clemson, SC, USA; Clemson linebacker Trenton Simpson (22) attempts to taken down The Citadel sophomore Keefe White (23) during the third quarter of their game on Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020. Mandatory Credit: Ken Ruinard/Greenville News-USA TODAY NETWORK

Clemson linebacker Wade Woodaz (17), left, and linebacker Trenton Simpson (22) during practice at the Poe Indoor Facility in Clemson Monday, August 8, 2022.

Clemson Football Practice Aug 8 2022

Dec 19, 2020; Charlotte, NC, USA; Clemson Tigers linebacker Trenton Simpson (22) reacts in the first quarter at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

Clemson linebacker Trenton Simpson (22) tackles Florida State running back Jashaun Corbin (0) during the first quarter Oct 30, 2021 in Clemson, South Carolina.

Ncaa Football Florida State At Clemson

Clemson linebacker Trenton Simpson (22) pressures Louisville quarterback Malik Cunningham (3) during the second quarter at Cardinal Stadium in Louisville, Kentucky Saturday, November 6, 2021.

Ncaa Football Clemson At Louisville

The Clemson Tigers held football practice at the school’s football practice fields in Clemson on Friday, August 12, 2022. Clemson linebacker Trenton Simpson (22) goes through drills.

Clemson Football Photos From Aug 12 Practice Before Sept 5 Opener

Timothy Simpson greets his son Trenton Simpson near his mother Dionna Ford, left, before the game with Louisville at Cardinal Stadium in Louisville, Ky, November 6, 2021.

Ncaa Football Clemson At Louisville

Clemson linebacker Trenton Simpson (22) and linebacker James Skalski (47) celebrate a fourth down stop at the four-yard line with 10 seconds left in the fourth quarter at Cardinal Stadium in Louisville, Kentucky Saturday, November 6, 2021.

Ncaa Football Clemson At Louisville

Clemson linebacker Trenton Simpson talks with media during midweek interviews Clemson S.C. Tuesday, August 31, 2021.

Clemson Player Midweek Interviews

Clemson linebacker Trenton Simpson (22) during the first day of fall football practice at the Allen Reeves Complex in Clemson Friday, August 5, 2022.

Clemson Football First Day Fall Practice

Story originally appeared on Clemson Wire