Clemson Tigers Snapshot Profile: No. 9 Jake Briningstool

Entering his second season with the Tigers, Briningstool will continue to get significant second team reps behind veteran starter Davis Allen.

The tight end, who was one of twelve early enrollees in 2021, caught three passes for 67 yards and a touchdown through eight game appearances in his freshman campaign in 2021.

Vitals

Clemson tight end Jake Briningstool (9) catches a ball during practice in Clemson Friday, August 12, 2022.

Hometown: Brentwood, Tenn.

Height: 6-foot-6

Weight: 230

Class: Sophomore

247Sports Composite Rankings

Position: Tight end

Class: 2021

Rankings: Four-star / No. 61 nationally / No. 1 in Tenn.

Career Statistics

Year GP GS REC YDS TD LONG REC/G YPC YDS/G 2021 8 0 3 67 1 31 0.4 22.3 8.4

Depth Chart Overview

Bringingstool enters his sophomore campaign with the Tigers following a rookie season in 2021 where he climbed the depth chart to backup at tight end. The Tennessee native is expected to backup veteran starter Davis Allen and continue gaining valuable second-team reps for the Tigers this season.

With Allen being in his final year of eligibility, Clemson will likely continue upping Bringingstool’s on-field action this fall in order to prepare him for what may be a starting role at tight end in 2023.

Behind Bringingstool, the Tigers have Sage Ennis, Griffin Batt, Luke Price, Will Blackston, Banks Pope, and Josh Sapp, who are all members of first-year passing coordinator and tight ends coach Kyle Richardson’s tight end room this season.

Apr 9, 2022; Clemson, South Carolina, USA; Orange squad safety Jalyn Phillips (25) tackles White squad tight end Jake Briningstool (9) during the second quarter of the 2022 Orange vs White Spring Game at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ken Ruinard-USA TODAY Sports

Oct 30, 2021; Clemson, South Carolina, USA; Clemson tight end Jake Briningstool (9) during the second quarter against Florida State at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ken Ruinard-USA TODAY Sports

Clemson Tigers tight end Jake Briningstool (9) makes a catch with Connecticut Huskies defensive back Tre Wortham (7) attempting to block during the fourth quarter at Memorial Stadium Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021.

Jg Clemsonvsconnecticut 111321 044

Why chosen: Ravenwood’s Jake Briningstool, a four-star tight end and No. 1 college prospect in the state for the Class of 2021, had 39 catches for 774 yards with 12 TDs. The Clemson signee was also a Class 6A Mr. Football finalist.

Rhs Bhs Fb 082920 An 012

Clemson tight end Jake Briningstool (9) dives into the field after catching the ball during their game against Florida State at Memorial Stadium Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021.

Jm Clemson 103021 017

Clemson Tigers tight end Jake Briningstool (9) celebrates with teammate Will Shipley (1) after a play against Connecticut Huskies at Memorial Stadium Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021.

Jg Clemsonvsconnecticut 111321 046

Ravenwood’s Jake Briningstool (9) reacts after scoring a touchdown against Blackman. He is No. 1 on The Tennessean’s Dandy Dozen for 2020. He signed with Clemson.

Rhs Bhs Fb 082920 An 001

Clemson offensive coordinator Tony Elliott watches Clemson tight end Jake Briningstool(9) run a drill during football practice in Clemson, S.C. Monday, March 22, 2021.

Clemson Spring Football Practice

Clemson Tigers tight end Jake Briningstool (9) celebrates after a catch against Connecticut Huskies at Memorial Stadium Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021.

Jg Clemsonvsconnecticut 111321 047

Clemson offensive lineman Connor Graham (62) and tight end Jake Briningstool (9) run down the hill with teammates before the game with South Carolina State University Saturday, September 11, 2021.

Ncaa Football Clemson

White squad tight end Jake Briningstool (9) during the second quarter of the 2022 Orange vs White Spring Game at Memorial Stadium in Clemson, South Carolina Apr 9, 2022; Clemson, South Carolina, USA; at Memorial Stadium.

Ncaa Football Clemson Spring Game

The Clemson Tigers held football practice at the school’s football practice fields in Clemson on Friday, August 12, 2022. Clemson tight end Jake Briningstool (9) goes through drills.

