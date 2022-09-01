Clemson Tigers Snapshot Profile: No. 64 Walker Parks

Heading into the 2022 season, ClemsonWire will look at multiple players on the Clemson football roster.

Over the preseason, each profile will cover where the player is from, how recruiting websites rated them coming out of high school and what role they will play for head coach Dabo Swinney this season.

For this profile, we will take a closer look at offensive lineman Walker Parks.

Parks enters his third season with the Tigers after earning the starting role at right tackle back in 2021. The offensive tackle was one of just four Tigers on both offense and defense last season to start all 13 games.

In his rookie season back in 2020, Parks earned ESPN Freshman All-America honors as a key reserve player for the Tigers.

Here’s a snapshot look at Walker Parks.

Vitals

Sep 4, 2021; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA;Clemson Tigers offensive lineman Walker Parks (64), quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei (5), offensive lineman Will Putnam (56), and running back Kobe Pace (20) line up against the Georgia Bulldogs during the second half at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

Hometown: Lexington, Ky.

Height: 6-foot-5

Weight: 315

Class: Junior

247Sports Composite Rankings

Position: Offensive tackle

Class: 2020

Rankings: Four-star / No. 50 nationally / No. 2 in Ky.

Depth Chart Overview

Parks enters year three as Clemson’s starting right guard for the 2022 season. With the addition of a talented freshman right tackle in Blake Miller, Parks made the move from right tackle to right guard for the Tiger’s season opener next Monday.

With Parks currently listed as Clemson’s starting right guard, redshirt sophomore Bryn Tucker is listed as the Kentucky native’s backup.

Park's Photo Gallery

Clemson offensive lineman Walker Parks (64) blocks against NC State during the fourth quarter at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, N.C., September 25, 2021.

Ncaa Football Clemson At Nc State

Clemson offensive lineman Walker Parks (64) stretches during the first day of fall football practice at the Allen Reeves Complex in Clemson Friday, August 5, 2022.

Clemson Football First Day Fall Practice

Clemson offensive lineman Matt Bockhorst (65) is helped off the field by offensive lineman Will Putnam (56) and offensive lineman Walker Parks (64) during the first quarter at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, Saturday, October 23, 2021.

Ncaa Football Clemson At Pitt

Clemson offensive lineman Walker Parks (64) and offensive lineman Bryn Tucker (73) run in drills during practice at the Poe Indoor Facility in Clemson Monday, August 8, 2022.

Clemson Football Practice Aug 8 2022

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney celebrates with offensive lineman Walker Parks (64) after a touchdown by running back Will Shipley (1) during the third quarter of the 2021 Cheez-It Bowl at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida Wednesday, December 29, 2021.

Ncaa Football Cheez It Bowl Iowa State Vs Clemson

Team Pressure offensive lineman Walker Parks, committed to Clemson, (64) is introduced at the Under Armor All-America Game in Orlando, Fla., on Thursday January 2, 2020.

Under35

Clemson offensive lineman Walker Parks (64) during practice at the Poe Indoor Facility in Clemson in Clemson, S.C. Saturday, December 18, 2021.

Clemson Football Practice Dec 18 Saturday

Clemson running back Will Shipley (1) celebrates a touchdown with offensive lineman Walker Parks (64) during the third quarter of the 2021 Cheez-It Bowl at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida Wednesday, December 29, 2021.

Ncaa Football Cheez It Bowl Iowa State Vs Clemson

Clemson offensive lineman Walker Parks (64) blocks during the second quarter at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, Saturday, October 23, 2021.

Ncaa Football Clemson At Pitt

Clemson offensive lineman Sam Judy (72) and offensive lineman Walker Parks (64) during Spring practice in Clemson, S.C. Wednesday, March 2, 2022.

Clemson Spring Football Practice March 2

