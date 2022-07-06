Clemson Tigers Preview 2022: Season Prediction, Breakdown, Key Games, Players

Clemson Tigers Preview 2022: Previewing, predicting, and looking ahead to the Clemson season with what you need to know and keys to the season.

– Contact/Follow @ColFootballNews & @PeteFiutak

Clemson Tigers Preview

Head Coach: Dabo Swinney, 150-36, 15th year at Clemson

2021 Preview: Overall: 10-3, Conference: 6-2

Offense, Defense Breakdown | Keys To The Season

Season Prediction, What Will Happen

Clemson Top 10 Players | Clemson Schedule & Analysis

Clemson Tigers Preview 2022

Clemson finished with a double-digit win season.

The bar has been set so unreasonably high under Dabo Swinney that 10-3 seems like a disappointment, and it is to a certain extent.

The same talking points over several years held true for last season, too – there’s the break of playing an ACC schedule and not being in the SEC. However, the Tigers more than earned their stripes in the College Football Playoff under Swinney.

There’s been nothing fluky about this run. So let’s take a wee step back here for a moment and take a breath.

No, Clemson didn’t win the national championship. It didn’t go to the College Football Playoff, and it didn’t win the ACC title.

It did come up with a double-digit win season for the 11th straight season. That might not be the run Alabama is on, and that might not be there yet compared to the height of Bobby Bowden’s powers at Florida State, but come on.

Clemson lost three games. It’s okay.

The team struggled on offense, suffered a slew of injuries to its NFL-caliber defensive line, finished dead last in the ACC in passing efficiency, second-to-last in total offense, stalled countless times, and even with all of THAT, it took the eventual national champion (Georgia), a road game against the eventual ACC champion (Pitt), and a double-overtime road loss to one of the league’s best teams (NC State) to bring knock this program down.

By the way, you want crazy greatness? The previous regular season loss by more than nine points – up until the 27-17 loss to Pitt last year – was 28-6 in 20-freaking-14 on the road against Georgia Tech. The last home loss by double-digits? 2013 to the eventual national champion Florida State Seminoles.

Story continues

Yes, Clemson showed signs last year that it was possibly mortal. Yes, the stability of the coaching staff was shaken after losing a few key parts, and yes, Dabo Swinney isn’t exactly all in on the new world of college athletics.

Yeah, but if Clemson can be merely okay on offense, it’s a College Football Playoff and ACC Championship team again, and 2021 will be nothing more than a quirky blip.

Offense, Defense Breakdown | Keys To The Season

Season Prediction, What Will Happen

Clemson Top 10 Players | Clemson Schedule & Analysis

Clemson Tigers Preview 2022: Offense, Defense NEXT

Clemson Tigers Preview 2022: Offense

It was one of the most bizarre things in 2021 – the Clemson offense was almost totally inept way too often.

The offense of Trevor, and Deshaun, and Etienne, and all the insanely amazing receivers, and … dead last in the ACC in passing efficiency, 100th in the nation in total offense, no downfield passing game, and a slightly spotty ground attack.

It’s hardly a talent problem. Tools-wise, DJ Uiagalelei has everything you’d ever want in an NFL quarterback, but he struggled last year completing 56% of his passes with nine touchdowns and ten picks. Star recruit Cade Klubnik is the future, and he’ll get every shot to win the gig in fall camp, but a revitalized Uiagalelei will still likely be the guy.

The receiving corps was way too good to have such a rough season. There might not be the sensational stars of past seasons, but this group – combining with a strong tight end in Davis Allen – is more than good enough.

Justyn Ross is off to the NFL, but just about everyone else is back including big play downfield threat Joseph Ngata and 6-3 Beaux Collins, who finished second on the team with 31 catches.

The rushing attack was fine, but it wasn’t good enough to carry the offense every week. It picked it up late in the year and averaged 4.5 yards per carry and 168 yards per game, and it gets back the parts with Will Shipley and Kobe Pace combining for close to 1,400 yards with 17 touchdowns. Uiagalelei can run, too.

The offensive line was much-maligned, but it was great in pass protection and wasn’t bad for the ground game. Will Putnam is a veteran all-star center, Jordan McFadden should be among the best left tackles in the ACC, and this is a strong veteran line all-around.

List

Clemson Tigers Top 10 Players: College Football Preview 2022

Clemson Tigers Preview 2022: Defense

The offense got all the headlines for all of its problems, but the defense was its national championship-level self.

First in the ACC, eighth in the nation overall, second in the nation in scoring D, great pass rush, never allowed more than 27 points, and that was all with injuries and a few other parts mixing in. It’s not all back full, but it’s loaded with future NFL stars.

If everyone stays healthy, the defensive line is the best in college football. That starts with Bryan Bresee staying in one piece. He has had almost no injury luck, but with his quickness and skills, he has No. 1 overall draft pick talent at defensive tackle.

Myles Murphy is a high-end pass rusher, Tyler Davis is an NFL run stopper, and Xavier Thomas is an All-ACC talent. There’s depth to rotate in, too.

Leading tackler James Skalski is done along with second-leading tackler Baylon Spector. The linebacking corps will be more than fine around Trenton Simpson on the outside and Jeremiah Trotter ready to take over in the middle.

The secondary is undergoing one of the team’s biggest overhauls, but the new starters ready to step in are experienced enough to handle the work. Andrew Mukuba is a strong tackler, and there are several nice safeties around him.

Mario Goodrich and Andrew Booth are gone at corner, veteran Sheridan Jones and former star recruit Nate Wiggins will get the first look.

Clemson 2022 Preview | Keys To The Season

Season Prediction, What Will Happen

Clemson Top 10 Players | Clemson Schedule & Analysis

Clemson Tigers: Keys To The Season, Top Game, Top Transfer, Fun Stats NEXT

Clemson Tigers: Keys To The Season, Top Game, Top Transfer, Fun Stats

Clemson Tigers: Key To The 2022 Offense

Get the downfield passing game going.



The running game should be at least as good – if not better – than last season, and the receivers are solid. Now it’s up to the quarterbacks to push the ball and connect a bit more.

Clemson hit just 55% of its passes with 12 touchdowns, 11 picks, and averaging six yards per throw. 2010 was the last time Clemson averaged under seven yards per throw.

In 2020 with Trevor Lawrence – and with DJ Uiagalelei for a few games – the passing game averaged 8.5 yards per pass with 31 touchdowns and six picks, the 2019 version threw 40 touchdown passes and also 8.5 yards per throw, and on and on.

No, the Tigers don’t have to bomb away, but the midrange throws have to connect. As long as the third down throws are there, the efficiency is up, and the chains are moving, everything else is in place.

Clemson Tigers: Key To The 2022 Defense

Stay healthy.



Everything will be fine no matter how this works – the D will be terrific – but the difference between great and playing for the national title depends on whether or not everyone can stay in one piece.

The Tigers had the best defense in the ACC even though the defensive front was never quite right.

Superstar tackle Bryan Bresee suffered a torn ACL against NC State, fellow star tackle Tyler Davis had a biceps injury, and pass rusher Xavier Thomas has had a slew of issues. If those three are able to play a whole season, nothing is happening against this line.

The back seven is breaking in a slew of new starters. There’s talent across the board, but there’s a problem if the untested depth and backups have to play big roles right away.

Clemson Tigers: Key Player To The 2022 Season

QB DJ Uiagalelei, Jr,

The guy has to be great.

There’s a chance star recruit Cade Klubnik rises up and takes over the gig, but Uiagalelei is way too good and has way too many positives to not be special.

You don’t throw for 781 and four touchdowns with no picks with two rushing touchdowns as a freshman in back-to-back games against Boston College and a CFP-bound Notre Dame without having the skills.

Last year he was indecisive, didn’t keep things moving like he should have, and he wasn’t close to being the player who appeared to be the obvious next Tiger superstar quarterback.

The defense is going to be amazing. The offensive line is full of veterans. The skills guys will be fine. Is Uiagalelei plays close to his potential, the team is more than just a threat to get to the College Football Playoff.

But if it’s not Uiagalelei …

Clemson Tigers: Key Transfer

QB Cade Klubnik. Fr.

Since Clemson doesn’t really do the transfer portal thing – at least not this year, other than bringing back former big-time quarterback recruit Hunter Johnson from Northwestern – let’s go with the top recruit who might be the team’s biggest deal.

The 6-2, 185-pound Klubnik needs to hit the weights and the burger bar to get a little more bulk, but as is he can throw the ball just fine. The talent and passing skills are in place to take over the job if he rises up and shines like he just might in fall camp.

He doesn’t appear to be ready quite yet, but he’s deadly accurate, can move, and he knows how to get an offense moving. If there’s the slightest blip with Uiagalelei, he’s stepping right in.

Clemson Key Game To The 2022 Season

NC State, Oct. 1

Yeah, yeah, going to Notre Dame will be the moment when everyone pays attention, but let’s get real here. Clemson should be a double-digit favorite against everyone on the schedule except for the Irish and …

NC State.

Miami and South Carolina aren’t going to be easy layups, and going to Florida State might be a push, but NC State is the problem. It’s probably the second-best team in the ACC, it tagged the Tigers last year, and it’s the lone home game in a run of three road dates in four weeks.

Unless something funky happens, beat the Wolfpack, and the Tigers can afford a slip in South Bend. Lose, and the pressure is on over the last seven games.

Clemson Tigers: 2021 Fun Stats

– Penalties: Opponents 113 for 889 yards – Clemson 79 for 657

– Sacks 42 for 274 yards – Opponents 21 for 133 yards

– Red Zone Scores: 37-of-46 (80%) – Opponents 20-of-31 (65%)

Clemson 2022 Preview

Offense, Defense Breakdown

Season Prediction, What Will Happen

Clemson Top 10 Players | Clemson Schedule & Analysis

Clemson Tigers Season Prediction, What Will Happen NEXT

Clemson Tigers Season Prediction, What Will Happen

We’re all assuming the offense is going to be better, right?

The crazy part about this season is that even if it’s not, it might not matter all that much. If the defense can be healthy and the ground game can take over at times, this should be at least as good a team as the 2021 version.

But that’s not why you called.

This is Clemson, and it’s supposed to win ACC championships and go to the College Football Playoff. It might take a little bit to build back up, and the O has to be far sharper than it was throughout times this spring, but it’s there. It’s all there to make a run thanks to that defensive front seven.

Set The Clemson Tigers Regular Season Win Total At … 10.5

NC State and at Notre Dame. Those are the two big ones, and if Clemson can split those all should be fine with its world.

However, if it happens to lose to NC State, it might need some help in the Atlantic, and … nah. That’s not the kind of game Clemson loses at home. In fact, it hasn’t lost any game at home since 2016, and it was so shattered by the wild defeat to Nathan Peterman’s Pitt team that it went on to win the national title.

There’s no Georgia on the slate this time around, and there’s no Pitt or North Carolina, either. However, there’s that date with the Irish, but that’s coming off a week off.

At Wake Forest, at Boston College, at Florida State. That’s the run of road games it has to navigate through, and if it can do that, it’ll get to a beautiful second half with four of the last five games in home.

Start with this. Clemson will likely play for the ACC Championship. Will it do it with one loss or two?

Clemson 2022 Preview

Offense, Defense Breakdown | Keys To The Season

Clemson Top 10 Players | Clemson Schedule & Analysis

– 2022 College Football Schedules: All 131 Teams