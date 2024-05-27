Clemson Tigers officially set to host NCAA Tournament regional

CLEMSON, S.C. – The Clemson Tigers (41-14) were one of 16 programs selected to host an NCAA regional for the Division I Baseball Championship, announced Sunday night by the NCAA. The regional begins Friday at Doug Kingsmore Stadium. Regional participants and game times will be announced Monday at noon on ESPN2.

It is the 18th time since 1980 that Clemson hosts a regional and second year in a row. The Tigers will make their 46th NCAA Tournament appearance, fifth most in NCAA history.

CLEMSON REGIONAL TICKET INFORMATION

All-session tickets for the Clemson Regional will go on sale to IPTAY members on Monday afternoon after the NCAA Selection Show. On Wednesday at 4:30 p.m., all-session tickets will go on sale for all fans. Single-session tickets will go on sale on Friday. To purchase tickets at the applicable dates and times, click HERE.

–via Clemson Athletic Communications

Follow us @Clemson_Wire on Twitter/X and on Facebook for ongoing coverage of Clemson Tigers news, notes and opinions.

Story originally appeared on Clemson Wire