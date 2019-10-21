Dabo Swinney made CB Andrew Booth ride the manager bus back to Clemson for throwing punch

Andrew Booth had to ride the manager bus back home to Clemson instead of flying with the team after he threw a punch and was ejected against Louisville. (Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

Dabo Swinney and No. 4 Clemson hopped on a flight home from Louisville in a good mood on Saturday afternoon, fresh off a dominant 45-10 win over the Cardinals to preserve their undefeated record.

Swinney, though, left one player off the flight.

Cornerback Andrew Booth — who was ejected from the win after throwing a punch in the third quarter — had to make the nearly 450-mile, seven-hour trek back to Clemson, South Carolina, on a bus instead.

“He rode back on our manager bus,” Swinney said Sunday, via ESPN. “That’s where it started. The rest will be handled in-house.”

Booth, a freshman and former five-star recruit, became tangled up with Louisville’s Trenell Troutman during a punt return and tackled him to the ground. When he was on top of Troutman, Booth threw a punch — connecting squarely with Troutman’s helmet. He was, naturally, ejected from the game. Swinney didn’t even wait for the officials to make that call, either, sending Booth to the locker room almost immediately.

Clemson CB Andrew Booth was ejected from the Tigers' win against Louisville after he threw a punch in the third quarter. (ESPN)

Swinney, who apologized to Louisville coach Scott Satterfield after the game, said that Booth has apologized to his team and athletic director Dan Radakovich since the incident, too, and has “responded well.”

“He is disappointed in himself, embarrassed,” Swinney said, via ESPN. “He has apologized to our team and our AD. He’s been extremely remorseful. What happened is way out of character for who he is. Very pleased with how he’s taken ownership. “He had a long bus ride home last night and plenty of time to think about it.”

