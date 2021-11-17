Clemson, Temple tip off in Charleston Classic

Apparently it takes a trip to Charleston, S.C., to bring Clemson and Temple together on the basketball court.

The Tigers and Owls will meet for a fourth time in the Charleston Classic on Thursday at TD Arena in Charleston.

Clemson is 2-1 against Temple in the event.

The Tigers won 76-72 in the championship game of the 2008 tournament, then emerged victorious in a first-round matchup, 72-58, in the 2013 event. Temple won the most recent game, prevailing 67-60 in the championship game of the 2017 tournament.

The eight-team tournament will be held over three days, with first-round games Thursday, semifinal games on Friday and the championship game set for Sunday.

Joining Clemson and Temple in the field are St. Bonaventure, Boise State, Marquette, Ole Miss, Elon and West Virginia. The Clemson-Temple winner will face the winner of the St. Bonaventure-Boise State game on Friday.

Clemson is off to a 3-0 start, defeating Presbyterian, Wofford and Bryant. The Tigers have placed at least four players in double figures in each game, led by Hunter Tyson, who's averaging 15.3 points per game.

"We have several guys who can score, we have a bunch of guys that can shoot, we have guys who can make plays," Clemson head coach Brad Brownell said. "We have some balance, which is really good. There's not necessarily one guy we're going to go to."

Temple (1-1) does have a "go-to" guy -- at least two games into the season. Khalif Battle, who led the team in scoring last season, leads the Owls again and ranks second in the American Athletic Conference with a 24.0-point average.

The Owls opened the season with a 23-point win against Maryland-Eastern Shore before dropping a five-point game to Southern Cal.

Much like Clemson, the Owls also are spreading the wealth early, with nine players averaging at least 10 minutes per game.

"We're still figuring out early on as a staff," Temple third-year head coach Aaron McKie said. "You want to be able to make substitutions and still get the same production out of it. We'll see. It's nice to be able to look down the bench and feel comfortable about putting a guy in that can help you. It's about feel, see who's got it going and is doing the things we're asking them to do."

