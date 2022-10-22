Clemson takes an early lead over Syracuse

Dabo Swinney and the Tigers came out the gates red hot on offense as Clemson took an early 7-0 lead over Syracuse.

It was a seven-play 71-yard drive for the Tigers that ended with a Will Shipley 1-yard touchdown run on second down. It is Shipley’s ninth rushing touchdown of the season.

The drive got going early on the first play when starting quarterback DJ Uiagalelei found Davis Allen down the middle of the field for a 41-yard connection. Uiagalelei and the offense were calm and composed, bringing things down to the one setting up Shipley’s touchdown.

It has been a fast-paced game so far.

List

Five Clemson players to keep an eye on vs. Syracuse

Story originally appeared on Clemson Wire