Ducks move up slightly in USA TODAY Coaches poll

The Associated Press

SEATTLE (AP) The attention thus far around Washington's impressive start has mostly focused on quarterback Michael Penix Jr. and the dazzling numbers he's posted. The Huskies' defense decided it was time for a little showcase of its own. Wayne Taulapapa rushed for a career-high 120 yards and one touchdown, Washington sacked Stanford quarterback Tanner McKee eight times and forced two fumbles, and the 18th-ranked Huskies beat the Cardinal 40-22 on Saturday night.