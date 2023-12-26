Clemson stays put in the latest AP Top 25 Poll
Last week, Brad Brownell and the Clemson men’s basketball team continued to showcase their prowess on the court, maintaining their status as one of the top teams in the country. Their performance in a single game spoke volumes when they dominated Queens with a resounding 109-79 victory on their home turf last Friday.
The Tigers displayed an exceptional offensive show, setting the court ablaze with their scoring prowess. In fact, their point total in this game marked the highest the program has seen since 2002, underlining the team’s offensive firepower and prowess. This impressive win not only solidifies their position in the national rankings but also serves as a testament to their consistent and commendable performance on the basketball stage.
In the latest AP Top 25 Poll, the Tigers stayed put at No.18. It was a strong week for Clemson, but the one win wasn’t enough to push them further up the rankings. Here is a full look at the AP Top 25.
AP Top 25
1. Purdue (46 1st votes)
2. Kansas (5)
3. Houston (9)
4. Arizona
5. UConn
6. Tennessee
7. Florida Atlantic
8. Kentucky
9. North Carolina
10. Marquette
11. Illinois
12. Oklahoma
13. Gonzaga
14. BYU
15. Colorado State
16. Duke
17. Baylor
18. Clemson
19. Memphis
20. James Madison
21. Texas
22. Creighton
23. Wisconsin
24. Ole Miss
25. Providence
OTHERS RECEIVING VOTES:
Auburn 121, Colorado 64, Miami 51, Utah 45, Virginia 40, Iowa St. 21, Nevada 13, Ohio St. 10, Texas A&M 9, San Diego St. 8, Michigan St. 8, Villanova 6, New Mexico 6, Northwestern 5, Dayton 4, Grand Canyon 3, South Carolina 2, Mississippi St. 2, Alabama 2, Princeton 1.