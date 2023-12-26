Clemson stays put in the latest AP Top 25 Poll

Last week, Brad Brownell and the Clemson men’s basketball team continued to showcase their prowess on the court, maintaining their status as one of the top teams in the country. Their performance in a single game spoke volumes when they dominated Queens with a resounding 109-79 victory on their home turf last Friday.

The Tigers displayed an exceptional offensive show, setting the court ablaze with their scoring prowess. In fact, their point total in this game marked the highest the program has seen since 2002, underlining the team’s offensive firepower and prowess. This impressive win not only solidifies their position in the national rankings but also serves as a testament to their consistent and commendable performance on the basketball stage.

In the latest AP Top 25 Poll, the Tigers stayed put at No.18. It was a strong week for Clemson, but the one win wasn’t enough to push them further up the rankings. Here is a full look at the AP Top 25.

AP Top 25

1. Purdue (46 1st votes)

2. Kansas (5)

3. Houston (9)

4. Arizona

5. UConn

6. Tennessee

7. Florida Atlantic

8. Kentucky

9. North Carolina

10. Marquette

11. Illinois

12. Oklahoma

13. Gonzaga

14. BYU

15. Colorado State

16. Duke

17. Baylor

18. Clemson

19. Memphis

20. James Madison

21. Texas

22. Creighton

23. Wisconsin

24. Ole Miss

25. Providence

OTHERS RECEIVING VOTES:

Auburn 121, Colorado 64, Miami 51, Utah 45, Virginia 40, Iowa St. 21, Nevada 13, Ohio St. 10, Texas A&M 9, San Diego St. 8, Michigan St. 8, Villanova 6, New Mexico 6, Northwestern 5, Dayton 4, Grand Canyon 3, South Carolina 2, Mississippi St. 2, Alabama 2, Princeton 1.

