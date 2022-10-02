Clemson stays put in the Coaches Poll after a top-10 win

Dabo Swinney and the Tigers had a big week hosting College GameDay and walking away with a top 10-win over rival NC State to remain undefeated.

Clemson taking down NC State wasn’t the only exciting action around the ACC, with Wake Forest pulling out a big-time win on the road against Florida State. Arguably the most interesting outcome of the week for the conference was Georgia Tech pulling off a road win over Pittsburgh.

Outside the conference, Georgia struggled again this week, squeaking by Missouri and a kicker who was nailing 50-yarders. It was another wild week of college football.

You can see below what the results of Week 5 did to the USA TODAY Coaches Poll through Week 5.

Schools dropped out:

No. 16 Oklahoma; No. 17 Texas A&M; No. 22 Florida State; No. 23 Minnesota; No. 24 Pittsburgh.

Others receiving votes:

Cincinnati 140; Louisiana State 89; Florida State 74; Florida 41; Washington State 38; Maryland 37; James Madison 30; Minnesota 23; Texas 22; Texas A&M 20; Air Force 20; Oklahoma 19; Coastal Carolina 11; Purdue 10; North Carolina 9; Tulane 6; Notre Dame 5; Illinois 3; Central Florida 2; Pittsburgh 1; Duke 1.

