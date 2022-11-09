Clemson stays inside Top 10 in CFP rankings

Justin Robertson
·1 min read

The College Football Playoff (CFP) selection committee still believes Clemson is a Top 10 team in the country.

As a result of the road loss to Notre Dame, the Tigers dropped six spots from last week’s rankings but are still No. 10 in the second installment of the CFP rankings.

One spot ahead of the Tigers is Alabama, which suffered its second loss of the season to LSU on Saturday. Meanwhile, Ole Miss and UCLA are right behind Clemson at No. 11 and No. 12, respectively.

With the shakeup over this past weekend, the Top 4 teams now consist of No. 1 Georgia, No. 2 Ohio State, No. 3 Michigan and No. 4 TCU. Meanwhile, Notre Dame jumped to No. 20 with the win over Clemson.

There are still three weeks of the regular season and conference championship games ahead, so much can change between now and Dec. 4, when the committee decides the final playoff teams.

Here is the full list of rankings.

  1. Georgia

  2. Ohio State

  3. Michigan

  4. TCU

  5. Tennessee

  6. Oregon

  7. LSU

  8. USC

  9. Alabama

  10. Clemson

  11. Ole Miss

  12. UCLA

  13. Utah

  14. Penn State

  15. North Carolina

  16. NC State

  17. Tulane

  18. Texas

  19. Kansas State

  20. Notre Dame

  21. Illinois

  22. UCF

  23. Florida State

  24. Kentucky

  25. Washington

Story originally appeared on Clemson Wire

