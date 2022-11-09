Clemson stays inside Top 10 in CFP rankings
The College Football Playoff (CFP) selection committee still believes Clemson is a Top 10 team in the country.
As a result of the road loss to Notre Dame, the Tigers dropped six spots from last week’s rankings but are still No. 10 in the second installment of the CFP rankings.
One spot ahead of the Tigers is Alabama, which suffered its second loss of the season to LSU on Saturday. Meanwhile, Ole Miss and UCLA are right behind Clemson at No. 11 and No. 12, respectively.
With the shakeup over this past weekend, the Top 4 teams now consist of No. 1 Georgia, No. 2 Ohio State, No. 3 Michigan and No. 4 TCU. Meanwhile, Notre Dame jumped to No. 20 with the win over Clemson.
There are still three weeks of the regular season and conference championship games ahead, so much can change between now and Dec. 4, when the committee decides the final playoff teams.
Here is the full list of rankings.
Georgia
Ohio State
Michigan
TCU
Tennessee
Oregon
LSU
USC
Alabama
Clemson
Ole Miss
UCLA
Utah
Penn State
North Carolina
NC State
Tulane
Texas
Kansas State
Notre Dame
Illinois
UCF
Florida State
Kentucky
Washington
