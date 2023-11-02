Clemson statistical leaders through eight games

This hasn’t been the season Clemson or any outsiders envisioned. While not everyone was anticipating another national championship, it’s doubtful anyone expected that by this point, the Tigers wouldn’t even been receiving votes in polls. A bowl isn’t out of the realm of possibility, but if November is a very bad month for the Tigers, it’s probably they’ll be watching bowl season at home. Talk about dropping off.

All of that said, there still is some talent on this Tigers team, especially on defense. If anything, these players are remnants of a time in the recent past when the Tigers were feared. Many might have picked Notre Dame to lose Saturday’s game at the start of the season, but that no longer is a certainty. This is why you play the games though: You never know what can happen.

Here are the Tigers most likely to have an impact when they face the Irish:

Passing

Rob Kinnan-USA TODAY Sports

Cade Klubnik: 188 for 294 (63.9%), 1,947 yards, 6.6 yards a pass attempt, 13 touchdowns, five interceptions

Rushing

Ken Ruinard-USA TODAY Sports

Will Shipley: 515 yards on 112 carries, 4.6 yards a carry

Phil Mafah: 439 yards on 73 carries, 6.0 yards a carry

Receiving

Ken Ruinard-USA TODAY Sports

Beaux Collins: 408 yards on 30 receptions, 13.6 yards a catch

Tyler Brown: 397 yards on 32 receptions, 12.4 yards a catch

Jake Briningstool: 344 yards on 31 receptions, 11.1 yards a catch

Troy Stellato: 202 yards on 25 receptions, 8.1 yards a catch

Antonio Williams: 192 yards on 17 receptions, 11.3 yards a catch

Touchdowns

Ken Ruinard-USA TODAY Sports

Mafah: six

Shipley: five

Briningstool: three

Klubnik: three

Four tied with two

Tackles

Ken Ruinard-USA TODAY Sports

Jeremiah Trotter Jr.: 54

Barrett Carter: 43

R.J. Mickens: 32

Andrew Mukaba: 27

Tyler Davis: 25

Jalyn Phillips: 25

Sacks

Ken Ruinard-USA TODAY NETWORK

T.J. Parker: 4.0

Wade Woodaz: 3.0

Ruke Orhorhoro: 3.0

Carter: 2.0

Xavier Thomas: 2.0

Interceptions

Ken Ruinard-USA TODAY NETWORK

Woodaz: two

Trotter: one

Nate Wiggins: one

Sheridan Jones: one

Khalil Barnes: one

