Clemson statistical leaders through eight games
This hasn’t been the season Clemson or any outsiders envisioned. While not everyone was anticipating another national championship, it’s doubtful anyone expected that by this point, the Tigers wouldn’t even been receiving votes in polls. A bowl isn’t out of the realm of possibility, but if November is a very bad month for the Tigers, it’s probably they’ll be watching bowl season at home. Talk about dropping off.
All of that said, there still is some talent on this Tigers team, especially on defense. If anything, these players are remnants of a time in the recent past when the Tigers were feared. Many might have picked Notre Dame to lose Saturday’s game at the start of the season, but that no longer is a certainty. This is why you play the games though: You never know what can happen.
Here are the Tigers most likely to have an impact when they face the Irish:
Passing
Cade Klubnik: 188 for 294 (63.9%), 1,947 yards, 6.6 yards a pass attempt, 13 touchdowns, five interceptions
Rushing
Will Shipley: 515 yards on 112 carries, 4.6 yards a carry
Phil Mafah: 439 yards on 73 carries, 6.0 yards a carry
Receiving
Beaux Collins: 408 yards on 30 receptions, 13.6 yards a catch
Tyler Brown: 397 yards on 32 receptions, 12.4 yards a catch
Jake Briningstool: 344 yards on 31 receptions, 11.1 yards a catch
Troy Stellato: 202 yards on 25 receptions, 8.1 yards a catch
Antonio Williams: 192 yards on 17 receptions, 11.3 yards a catch
Touchdowns
Mafah: six
Shipley: five
Briningstool: three
Klubnik: three
Four tied with two
Tackles
Jeremiah Trotter Jr.: 54
Barrett Carter: 43
R.J. Mickens: 32
Andrew Mukaba: 27
Tyler Davis: 25
Jalyn Phillips: 25
Sacks
T.J. Parker: 4.0
Wade Woodaz: 3.0
Ruke Orhorhoro: 3.0
Carter: 2.0
Xavier Thomas: 2.0
Interceptions
Woodaz: two
Trotter: one
Nate Wiggins: one
Sheridan Jones: one
Khalil Barnes: one