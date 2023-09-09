Clemson starts the second half strong as a Wade Woodaz pick-six extends their lead

Cade Klubnik and the Clemson offense came out in the second half and started strong, while the defense did the same.

On the Tigers’ first offensive drive of the second half, the offense marched down the field on a 5-play 54-yard drive where they did it all. It ended with a 5-yard Phil Mafah touchdown run, his second of the day.

Next up to score was the defense, who showed up Saturday in Death Valley. Linebacker Wade Woodaz took a pick-six 35 yards for the score, giving the Tigers’ a 38-17 lead early in the third quarter.

Just like that, Clemson is back on track with a big start to the half.

