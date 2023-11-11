Clemson starting linebacker Barrett Carter out against Georgia Tech

Dabo Swinney and the Tigers have a big ACC matchup today against Georgia Tech, and from the look of it, they will be without one of their best players on the defensive side of the ball.

Clemson star linebacker Barrett Carter wasn’t on the team’s injury report, but Carter was seen in street clothes on the sideline at Memorial Stadium in Death Valley. Street clothes mean Carter will not play against the Yellow Jackets in this game.

This is a big loss for the Tigers’ defense, as Carter has been a standout alongside Jeremiah Trotter Jr. this season. The Tigers will also be without safety. Jalyn Phillips is also in street clothes.

Story originally appeared on Clemson Wire