Clemson starter suspended for Notre Dame game tonight

By now chances are high that you’ve seen the video of one of the dirtier plays you’ll ever find a basketball court that occurred in Clemson’s home loss to Duke earlier this week. David Collins of Clemson was trying to run down Wendell Moore of Duke in order to contest a dunk (at least he claims) and instead took out Moore’s legs mid-flight.

Fortunately Moore wasn’t hurt but Collins was immediately ejected from the contest.

The ACC has stepped in as well and suspended Collins for Saturday’s contest as Clemson hosts Notre Dame.

Is a one game suspension enough for what Collins did? Take a look below and comment your thoughts.

As for me, one game is about four or five too few.

Uncalled for, inexcusable, and pathetic.

Notre Dame and Clemson tip-off at 7 p.m. ET Saturday night.