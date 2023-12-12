Clemson star wide receiver will be back for the Gator Bowl

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney met with the media Tuesday and updated the status of the Tigers’ star wide receiver Antonio Williams, who has missed most of the season with injuries.

When discussing player availability for the Gator Bowl, Swinney discussed Williams. Williams has been absent since the Tigers played Miami, and only participating in four games this season means he can redshirt. The bowl game doesn’t affect this, so he can play in the bowl game and still redshirt.

Since this won’t affect his ability to redshirt, Swinney announced that

Williams will play in the Tigers’ bowl game against Kentucky. Big news for Clemson: Williams’ presence has been missed. It has been a tough year for him, and this bowl game allows the sophomore wide receiver an opportunity to end it on a high note.

