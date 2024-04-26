Clemson star Nate Wiggins selected in first round of 2024 NFL Draft

Nate Wiggins is off the board.

The former Clemson cornerback was selected No. 30 overall by the Baltimore Ravens in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft on Thursday in Detroit.

A first-team All-ACC selection as a junior, Wiggins dazzled pro scouts with an impressive combination of size and speed at Clemson and became the first Tiger in 46 years to record an interception return touchdown in back-to-back seasons.

Wiggins (6-foot-1, 173 pounds) led Clemson in pass breakups each of the past two seasons and developed a reputation as a talented cover corner, playmaker and speedster who hit 22 mph twice during the 2023 season while chasing down opposing ball carriers more than 60 yards downfield to force fumbles.

Wiggins also ran a 4.28-second 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine, the fastest time among cornerbacks and second to only Texas receiver Xavier Worthy (4.21).

Wiggins flipped his commitment from LSU to Clemson late in the 2021 recruiting cycle as a four-star recruit out of Westlake High School in Atlanta. He leaves three years later as the Tigers’ first defensive back draft selection since Andrew Booth Jr. in 2022 and the 18th first-round pick of the Dabo Swinney era (since the 2009 draft).

A 20-year-old true junior, Wiggins has spoken openly about his growth at Clemson and said he had an “immature” freshman year in 2021. He also missed two starts last season because, according to Swinney, he was negative in the team’s in-house “accountability points” metric after missing tutoring sessions.

Clemson defensive back Nate Wiggins talks to the media during the 2024 NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

After starring late in the 2022 season (especially the ACC championship game), Wiggins was widely viewed as a first-round selection throughout his junior season and opted out of Clemson’s bowl game to get a head start on draft preparation.

“Wiggins’ combination of coverage talent and traits could make him a defensive coordinator’s dream,” NFL.com analyst Lance Zierlein wrote in a pre-draft evaluation. “He’s tall, long and fast with rare recovery speed when beaten.”

Zierlein added that Wiggins “needs to become a tougher player in run support and when contesting catches against NFL size” but his combination of “speed, scheme versatility and playmaking instincts should make him the most sought after cornerback in the draft.”

Wiggins’ selection gives Clemson at least one first-round draft choice in 10 of the past 12 years. Five other Tigers are expected to be selected later in this year’s draft: DT Ruke Orhorhoro (the top prospect behind Wiggins), LB Jeremiah Trotter Jr., RB Will Shipley, DE Xavier Thomas and DT Tyler Davis.

