Clemson star linebacker Barrett Carter announces his NFL decision

Dabo Swinney and the Clemson football program received excellent news Thursday, as one of their top players will return for another season with the Tigers.

Junior linebacker Barrett Carter took to Twitter/X to announce his decision to return, with the 2024 NFL draft being a serious option for the star linebacker. He will return for one more season with the team to handle some unfinished business and hopefully improve his draft stock.

“After careful consideration and a lot of prayer, I’ve decided that I have some unfinished business to attend to,” Carter said on social media. “Therefore, I will be returning for my senior year at Clemson to finish what I have started. Go Tigers!”

Carter played in 11 games this season for the Tigers, ranking second on the team with 59 total tackles and third with nine tackles for loss while adding three sacks. This is huge news, and one fans should be thrilled with.

