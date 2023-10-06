Clemson star linebacker Barrett Carter shares how he almost quit football

Clemson linebacker Barrett Carter is an All-American, a potential first-round pick, and a star on the Tigers’ defense.

While he is the top-tier player we all know him to be, did you know he was close to quitting football at one point because he was moved to linebacker? When the North Gwinnett product was told his sophomore season that he would be moved to linebacker, Carter considered quitting football.

“I had been a running back and receiver my whole life, so the day I got switched, I was so mad,” he said. “I was always bigger than everybody, so they just put me at running back and gave me the ball on every play.”

What made Carter change his mind? Well, the scholarship offers.

“The next day, I got my first offer,” Carter said, laughing. “Obviously, when you are in high school, you always dream about getting scholarships. So, I was like, ‘Maybe I will stick with it.’ I will say that is when it all really came together for me and that I could play linebacker.”

It is beyond a good thing that he stuck with it. Fast forward to the present, Carter is one of the best linebackers in the country and looks to be an impact player at the next level.

Carter has spent two seasons and five games with the Tigers, recording 129 tackles, 15 tackles for loss, and 6.5 sacks. He has been an outstanding player for this Clemson team, and we are thrilled he opted to continue his football journey.

