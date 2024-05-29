Clemson star Chase Hunter announces decision on NBA Draft

Clemson guard Chase Hunter will forego the NBA Draft and return to Clemson.

The Tigers’ star announced in a post to X, formerly known as Twitter, Wednesday that he had withdrawn from the 2024 NBA Draft to return for a sixth and final season under coach Brad Brownell.

Wednesday marked the deadline for college players to withdraw from the NBA Draft.

Brownell had said earlier this month that he was optimistic about Hunter possibly returning for a sixth season with the Tigers.

“He worked out for an NBA team this week,” Brownell said back on May 9. “I’m excited for him to be able to do some of those things. I was so happy to watch him play at the level that he did in the NCAA Tournament. He was tremendous.”

An Atlanta native, Hunter started all 36 games for the Tigers a season ago. He averaged 12.9 points per game to go with 3.2 assists and 2.6 rebounds. He shot 42.4 percent from the field.

Hunter made a national name for himself in the NCAA Tournament. He scored a season-high 21 points in the Tigers’ first-round victory over New Mexico before posting 20 in the team’s upset of No. 3 seed Baylor in the second round.

Hunter added 18 points in Clemson’s upset of No. 2 seed Arizona to help the program to its first Elite Eight appearance since 1980.

In the Tigers’ four NCAA Tournament games, Hunter averaged 17.8 points, 5.8 assists and 4.3 rebounds.

