How Clemson stacks up in this too early 2023 NFL mock draft

Now that the 2022 NFL draft is behind us, people are already looking into how the 2023 NFL draft’s first round might turn out.

For Clemson, the 2023 draft has the possibility of being one of the most historic the Tigers ever have. They’ve got the talent to see multiple players hear their names called on Day 1 with the depth that will allow them to light up the draft boards on Day 2 and Day 3.

In For The Win’s latest first-round mock draft, we see three Tigers selected in the first 20 picks of the 2023 draft. Here is what Christian D’Andrea had to say.

No.11: Pittsburgh Steelers, DL Brian Bresee, Clemson

What D’Andrea has to say:

Bresee can fill multiple gaps up front for a Steeler team whose current projected starters doesn’t include a single player under the age of 29. He’s more potential than production right now, but if the former No. 1 overall recruit can live up to the billing, he’ll have a lengthy career frustrating blockers on Sundays.

It’s safe to assume Bresee will be the first Clemson player off the board. This would be an excellent fit for the defensive tackle, too, as the culture built around the Steelers’ defense will always be there. One thing I’m not sure of is him falling out of the top 10 picks come draft day. If he puts together a season where he remains healthy, there’s no doubt in my mind that Bresee is in the top 10 of the 2023 draft.

No.17 Philadelphia Eagles, EDGE Myles Murphy, Clemson

What D’Andrea has to say:

The Eagles beef up their defense with their own selection and the one the Saints shipped north in exchange for an extra first in 2022. Ringo was a boon to the secondary. Now Murphy — who has 12 sacks in his first two seasons as a Tiger — can bring extra heat to a pass rush that couldn’t crack the top 20 in pressure rate last fall.

Another great fit for a Tiger, Murphy would step into this defensive line and be an immediate impact player for Philadelphia. However, similar to Bresee, I don’t think Murphy lasts this long in the draft. He has all the tools and potential to be an elite edge rusher in the NFL, and that is something that teams gravitate towards in modern football. It may sound a little crazy, but Murphy doesn’t only have a chance to be drafted higher than Bresee but be one of two Clemson players drafted in the top 10 next season.

No. 20: Indianapolis Colts, LB Trenton Simpson, Clemson.

What D’Andrea has to say:

The Colts don’t have a ton of needs and this is too early to select a developmental quarterback behind Matt Ryan. Why not roll with a former five-star recruit who does everything well and can team with Darius Leonard to create a truly terrifying second level of the Indianapolis defense?

Honestly, all three fits are great, but Simpson’s is the best for me. There’s a wide range of outcomes for Simpson come this draft. He could go much higher in the first or a bit lower, but it’s safe to say he’s a locked-in first-round talent. Pairing Simpson with the monster that is Darius Leonard would be some fun football to watch. If the Colts were in this position, they wouldn’t be able to get their pick in fast enough.

