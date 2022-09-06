Clemson special teams strike again

Clemson’s special teams stuck yet again in a big way for the Tigers in the fourth quarter to extend their lead to 34-10 over Georgia Tech.

Clemson came up with another blocked punt, the second of the night, this time by Billy Wiles and recovered by linebacker LaVonta Bentley for 10 yards to the 15 yard line. The Tigers two blocked punts are the first of their kind since Clemson faced the Gamecocks back in 2007 when Dabo Swinney was a Clemson assistant under then-head coach Tommy Bowden.

Following the blocked punt, Will Shipley ran it in once again for three yards to extend Clemson’s lead to 17 over the Yellow Jackets with just under seven minutes left to play.

Clemson’s scored its fourth touchdown in four plays for 15 yards and spanned 1:03.

List

Five reasons Clemson gets the win over Georgia Tech

Story originally appeared on Clemson Wire