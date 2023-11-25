Clemson-South Carolina 'College GameDay' predictions: Who picked Tigers, Gamecocks?

Clemson football returns for its regular season finale against rival South Carolina in the Palmetto Bowl on Saturday.

The No. 24 Tigers (7-4, 4-4 ACC) re-entered the College Football Playoff rankings for Week 13 after winning three consecutive games, and will face the Gamecocks (5-6, 3-5 SEC), who have also won three straight and need a win to reach bowl eligibility.

REQUIRED READING: Clemson football injury updates: Beaux Collins out, Antonio Williams TBD vs. South Carolina

South Carolina is looking for a second-straight victory over the Tigers, and third since 2013.

How did ESPN's "College GameDay" crew pick the game? Here's who Kirk Herbstreit, Lee Corso, Pat McAfee and Desmond Howard picked between Clemson and South Carolina:

Clemson-South Carolina predictions on 'College GameDay': Who Aidan Hutchinson, Kirk Herbstreit, Lee Corso picked:

Desmond Howard : Clemson

Pat McAfee : Clemson

Aidan Hutchinson : Clemson

Kirk Herbstreit : Clemson

Lee Corso: Clemson

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Every 'College GameDay' prediction for Clemson-South Carolina