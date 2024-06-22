Clemson softball lands top-tier transfer portal addition

Tennessee transfer Jamison Brockenbrough has decided to join John Rittman and the Clemson softball team.

In her sophomore year with the Volunteers, Brockenbrough played in seven games, achieving an impressive .667 batting average, including a home run and a double. As a freshman in 2023, she hit .287 with two home runs, two doubles, a triple, and 23 RBIs.

Brockenbrough, a three-time all-state honoree from Locust Grove High School, is the second player to transfer to Clemson this week, following former Winthrop star Reese Basinger’s verbal commitment. This addition strengthens the Tigers’ lineup as they look ahead to the upcoming season.

Clemson programs have been on a tear in the transfer portal of late.

