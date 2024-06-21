Clemson softball lands a huge transfer portal addition

The Clemson softball team is welcoming standout transfer Reese Basinger from Winthrop.

On Thursday, Basinger, a 5-foot-11 pitcher from Evans, Ga., revealed her commitment to the Tigers. She is entering her fourth collegiate season after earning first-team All-Big South honors the past two years.

During her time at Winthrop, Basinger achieved a 2.16 ERA and 431 strikeouts, allowing 388 hits over 461 innings in 87 games. She started 68 games, completing 45 of them, with nine shutouts.

In her junior year in 2024, Basinger recorded a 2.01 ERA with 89 strikeouts and 30 walks in 125.2 innings across 24 games (19 starts), including 11 complete games and two shutouts.

As a freshman in 2022, she was named to the Big South Conference All-Freshman Team, leading her team in ERA (2.49), starts (24), complete games (15), shutouts (4), innings pitched (154.1), and strikeouts (130).

Before college, Basinger was honored as the 2021 Softball 3-6A Player of the Year and the 2021-22 USA Today Augusta Area High School Player of the Year.

