Clemson softball falls in new D1Softball Top 25 rankings

Clemson fell five spots to No. 25 in the new Softball America Top 25 rankings, released Monday, April 8.

Coach John Rittman’s Tigers are 27-11 overall after a 3-1 week that included a three-game series sweep of Syracuse over the weekend in upstate New York. The Tigers fell to Furman in midweek play, 4-3, at McWhorter Stadium on Tuesday.

Clemson will travel to Columbia to face South Carolina in a scheduled 7 p.m. EDT contest in midweek play Tuesday night. Next up for the Tigers in ACC play is a three-game weekend series with Duke beginning Friday night at 7 p.m. EDT at McWhorter Stadium.

The Blue Devils (33-3 overall) are the new No. 1 team in the nation in Softball America’s rankings after a 4-0 week. It’s the first time all season that someone other than Oklahoma (35-3) is atop the rankings.

The Sooners dropped two of three games over the weekend to Texas. Softball America notes that it was the Sooners’ first Big 12 series loss since 2011.

Story originally appeared on Clemson Wire