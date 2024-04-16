Clemson softball falls in new D1Softball Top 25 rankings

The Clemson Tigers fell three spots to No. 22 in the new D1Softball rankings, released Tuesday, April 16. It’s the second straight week that Clemson has fallen in the rankings.

The Tigers (28-14 overall, 11-7 ACC) had been ranked No. 15 two weeks earlier. Coach John Rittman’s team was swept by Duke over the weekend at McWhorter Stadium. The fourth-ranked Blue Devils (37-4) were ranked No. 1 in the nation by Softball America last week.

Texas (35-6) stayed at No. 1 in D1Softball’s rankings after another 4-0 week. The top three rankings remained the same as last week with Oklahoma (38-4) holding at No. 2 and Stanford (34-7) checking in at No. 3.

Tennessee (32-7) moved up one spot from No. 6 to round out the top five. Washington placed sixth with Oklahoma State falling three spots to No. 7. LSU, Florida, and Missouri rounded out the top 10 in D1Softball’s rankings.

No. 15 Virginia Tech and No. 16 Florida State were the only other ACC programs ranked by D1Softball.

Clemson is scheduled to face Winthrop in non-conference play Tuesday at McWhorter Stadium before traveling to Notre Dame for a weekend series. Tuesday’s game will be streamed on ACC Network Extra (ACCNX).

Story originally appeared on Clemson Wire