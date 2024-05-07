Clemson softball enters ACC Championship ranked in coaches poll

The Clemson softball team will enter the ACC Championship/Tournament ranked in two of the major NCAA Top 25 polls.

The Tigers (33-16 overall, 15-9 conference) finished at No. 23 in the final USA TODAY/NFCA Division I Top 25 coaches poll for the regular season. They were also ranked No. 21 in the ESPN.com/Softball USA Top 25 poll. Clemson fell out of the new D1Softball Top 25 poll, released Monday.

Texas (45-6) finished the regular season at No. 1 after sweeping Texas Tech. The Longhorns have spent five weeks in the top spot. Tennessee (40-9) moved up to No. 2, and Oklahoma State (44-9) jumped Oklahoma (46-6) for No. 3 after taking two of three from the reigning champion Sooners in Norman over the weekend.

Oklahoma fell to No. 4 with ACC regular-season champion Duke (43-6) finishing at No. 5. Duke clinched its first ever ACC regular season championship over the weekend.

Clemson will face Virginia in a No. 4 vs. 5 seed matchup Tuesday in Durham at Duke Softball Stadium in the ACC Softball Championship/Tournament. First pitch is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. EDT. The game can be seen on ACC Network.

Story originally appeared on Clemson Wire