Clemson sits atop ACC spring football power rankings

Spring football has come and gone for the ACC, as teams won’t be able to get back to work till later this upcoming summer.

After a down year for Clemson and Dabo Swinney, they still managed to put together a double-digit win season (10-3) and win over Iowa State in the Cheez-It Bowl this past December. They were by no means living up to the expectation of what they’ve built for themselves over the last decade, but it wasn’t a bad season.

Now looking towards the future, Clemson sits at the top of Paul Myerberg’s USA Today’s spring football power rankings.

Via USA Today:

1. Clemson (2021 record: 10-3) It was only a year ago that DJ Uiagalelei was listed among the top contenders for the Heisman Trophy. Heading out of the spring and into the summer, it’s not even certain the junior will remain the Tigers’ starter. After throwing just nine touchdowns and averaging a paltry six yards per attempt in 2021, Uiagalelei will be tested by incoming freshman Cade Klubnik, a five-star recruit.

Taking the top ranking on the list, Myerberg doesn’t mention the positives of the team, just the quarterback battle. That is understandable as it will be the main headline of next season as it was back in 2018 for quarterbacks Trevor Lawrence and Kelly Bryant, but if we’re talking about why they sit atop the list… there are some excellent reasons the Tigers are there.

To keep it simple, let’s talk about the two strongest units for Clemson next season.

The Tigers’ defensive line heading into next season is likely the best defensive line unit in the country. Headlined by Myles Murphy and Bryan Breese, the group runs deeper than possibly any other Clemson defensive line to date.

On the offensive side of things, while people want to talk about the quarterback competition, Clemson also has arguably the best running back room in the country that should show out next season in a big way.

The two-headed monster of Will Shipley and Kobe Pace will be causing problems for every single ACC defense they face next season. That’s without mentioning third-string running back Phil Mafah, who would be a starter at many programs across the country.

There’s a lot of questions heading into next season for Clemson football, yet they remain atop these power rankings for a reason. The Tigers could be in for another huge season.