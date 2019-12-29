Late TD gives Clemson 29-23 win over Ohio State and sends Tigers to national title game against LSU

Clemson running back Travis Etienne runs for a touchdown against Ohio State during the second half of the Fiesta Bowl NCAA college football playoff semifinal Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

Clemson’s winning streak continues. And it’ll be the Tigers vs. the Tigers for the national title.

Clemson RB Travis Etienne scored a go-ahead TD with 1:49 left to give the Tigers a 29-23 win over Ohio State in the Fiesta Bowl on Saturday night. The victory advances No. 3 Clemson to the College Football Playoff National Championship Game against No. 1 LSU on Jan. 13.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

What a play call to put Clemson in front pic.twitter.com/i2zC0wC68Y — Yahoo Sports College Football (@YahooSportsCFB) December 29, 2019

Clemson has won 29 consecutive games dating back to a Sugar Bowl loss against Alabama on Jan. 1, 2018. It’s the longest active win streak in the country.

The Tigers got the ball back from Ohio State with 2:55 to go and the Buckeyes leading by two. After taking over at its own 6, Clemson needed just four plays to find the end zone in its second TD drive of the evening that stretched over 90 yards.

Etienne, a stalwart of Clemson’s playoff dynasty, entered Saturday night’s game averaging over eight yards a carry. Ohio State held him to just 36 yards on 10 carries. But he had three total touchdowns and had three catches for 98 yards.

Clemson coach Dabo Swinney said after the game that his team had been saving the type of play they ran for Etienne on the go-ahead score all game.

“We’ve been saving that little play-action to Travis the whole game,” Swinney said. “Just felt like it was the right time to call it right there.”

Ohio State had plenty of time to score after Etienne’s TD and got all the way to the Clemson 23. But Justin Fields threw an interception to Nolan Turner in the end zone as he looked for a deep TD pass to Chris Olave.

Nolan Turner's interception to seal the game for Clemson. (via ESPN)

Story continues

That two-point Ohio State lead before Clemson’s go-ahead score came courtesy of some aggressiveness by coach Ryan Day on fourth down after he settled for field goals of 21 and 22 yards in the first half.

Day and the Buckeyes went for it on 4th and 2 at the Clemson 23 with less than 12 minutes to go and Fields found Olave over the middle in the end zone in single coverage for the touchdown.

But Ohio State inexplicably chose not to go for two and a potential three-point lead, instead kicking the extra point and keeping Clemson in a position to take the lead with a field goal and go up 6 with Etienne’s TD and subsequent two-point conversion.