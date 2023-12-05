Clemson safety Andrew Mukuba becomes sixth Tigers football player to enter the transfer portal

Safety Andrew Mukuba and defensive end David Ojiegbe became the sixth and seventh Clemson football players, respectively, to enter the transfer portal on Tuesday.

Mukuba, a junior from Austin, Texas, made his intentions know via X, formerly known as Twitter.

“I want to thank Coach (Dabo) Swinney, his exceptional staff, and the entire athletic department for giving me an opportunity and believing in me,” Mukuba posted in part on X. “I appreciate everything you guys have taught and shared with me to make me a better player and an even better person.

“After lots of prayers, conversations with my family, and several tough decisions, I will be entering the transfer portal.”

Clemson safety Andrew Mukuba (1) tackles Notre Dame receiver Chris Tyree (4) during the first quarter at Memorial Stadium in Clemson, S.C. Saturday, November 4, 2023.

Mukuba started 10 games last season and finished with a career-low 42 tackles in 578 snaps. He was a Freshman All-American in 2021 and ACC Defensive Rookie of the Year after becoming the first true freshman defensive back to start a season opener for the Tigers.

Ojiegbe, a 6-foot-3, 240-pound freshman from Largo, Maryland, played 11 snaps in two games last season while redshirting. He was a four-star prospect out of St. John's College High, where he totaled 30 tackles for loss, including 16 sacks, as a senior.

Mukuba and Ojiegbe join former teammates wide receiver Beaux Collins, cornerback Toriano Pride, running back Domonique Thomas, offensive lineman Mitchell Mayes and quarterback Hunter Helms in the transfer portal.

