Clemson running back Will Shipley reaches 2,000 career rushing yards

DURHAM, N.C. — Clemson running back Will Shipley reached a milestone in the Tigers' season opener at Duke on Monday: He crossed 2,000 career rushing yards.

The junior crossed the 2,000 mark with a 9-yard run in the third quarter. He had previously scored the Tigers' first touchdown of the 2023 season on a 2-yard swing pass from quarterback Cade Klubnik in the second quarter. It was the first receiving touchdown of Shipley's career.

Shipley is the 20th player in Clemson history to cross 2,000 yards. Travis Etienne owns the record for most career rushing yards with 4,952.

Shipley rushed for 1,182 yards and 15 touchdowns as a sophomore in 2022 on his way to a first-team All-ACC selection. On his career, he has 26 touchdowns on the ground plus 368 receiving yards and 704 kick return yards.

Christina Long covers the Clemson Tigers for the Greenville News and the USA TODAY Network. You can follow her on Twitter @christinalong00 or email her at clong@greenvillenews.com.

This article originally appeared on Greenville News: Clemson running back Will Shipley reaches 2,000 yard milestone