Clemson rookie shines for the Chargers in the preseason

Former Clemson tackle Jordan McFadden has seen NFL action for the first time with the Los Angeles Chargers and has impressed early in his career.

The Chargers No.156 overall pick in the fifth round of the 2023 NFL Draft, McFadden was undersized to play tackle, so he has transitioned to guard. From what we’ve seen early, McFadden looks like he could be one of the steals of the draft.

In the Chargers preseason matchup with the New Orleans Saints at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, McFadden excelled, showing everyone a bit of what he is capable of at the next level. According to Pro Football Focus, the young guard didn’t allow a single pressure in 42 pass block snaps vs. the Saints.

If you want to make an impression on the offensive line, this is how you do it. A great start for McFadden at the next level.

