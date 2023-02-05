Clemson reportedly trending for 4-star LSU lean

LSU has long been considered the favorite for four-star Parkview (Lilburn, Ga.) cornerback Jalyn Crawford, and though that reminds the case, another set of Tigers seems to be trending in his recruitment.

Crawford — who ranks as the No. 121 overall player in the class of 2024 and No. 10 cornerback — picked up an offer from Clemson in December, and he took a visit there last weekend for the first time since. He told On3’s Jeremy Johnson (subscription required) that the Clemson visit made quite an impression and the Tigers now sit among the teams at the top of his board.

He received a Crystal Ball projection for LSU from 247Sports’ Steve Wiltfong back in June, and On3 lists LSU as an 85.8% favorite, followed by Tennessee and then Clemson, on its Recruiting Prediction Machine.

LSU will hope to maintain its lead for one of the top targets in the 2024 class.

