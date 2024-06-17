Clemson reportedly in contact with impressive JUCO player

Clemson baseball coach Erik Bakich has his eyes on 2025 and who will be the next members of Team 127.

One of them is reported to be JUCO infielder Luke Orfi. The Clemson Insider reported over the weekend that the Tigers had been in touch with the Cumming, Georgia, native, who spent last season with Georgia Highlands in the JUCO ranks.

According to stats compiled by the NJCAA, Orfi batted .438 last season for Georgia Highlands. He finished with a 1.242 OPS, totaling 16 home runs, 23 doubles and 60 RBIs in 66 games while also stealing 56 bases (63 attempts).

Orfi primarily batted leadoff and played shortstop for Georgia Highlands. The Tigers will be looking for a new leadoff hitter next season with Alden Mathes out of eligibility and Cam Cannarella — the team’s primary leadoff man in 2023 — having developed more into a power threat in the middle part of the Tigers’ lineup.

Jacob Hinderleider, who took over at shortstop for Andrew Ciufo midway through the 2024 season, is also out of college eligibility after having transferred to Clemson for his senior season. Ciufo recently announced plans to return for a second season at Clemson after suffering a torn ACL in April.

The Tigers have already added one player in Indiana State transfer Dominic Listi. Listi batted .324 with three home runs, 14 doubles and 31 RBIs in 2024, earning second-team All-Missouri Valley Conference honors.

