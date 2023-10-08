Advertisement
Clemson remains unranked in the US LBM Coaches Poll following a Week 6 win over Wake Forest

Alex Turri
Dabo Swinney and the Tigers had an opportunity to show everyone that this team is continuing to grow, but Clemson delivered a lackluster performance in their 17-12 win over Wake Forest.

A strong performance would have been great for this program as the Tigers have the talent of a top team in the country, but were unranked in the US LBM Coaches Poll following Week 5. Nothing has changed here after Week 6, with Clemson remaining unranked after a underwhelming offensive performance against the Demon Deacons.

Even so, the Tigers are still receiving votes which isn’t a surprise as there are still a many who believe this team deserves to be ranked. While I agree with that minority that Clemson should be ranked, they did not look like a top 25 team on Saturday.

Below is a look at the full US LBM Coaches Poll following Week 6.

Rank

Team

Record

Points

Change

1

Georgia

6-0

1,597 (61)

2

Michigan

6-0

1,512 (0)

3

Ohio State

5-0

1,443 (2)

4

Florida State

5-0

1,411

+1

5

Penn State

5-0

1,300

+1

6

Washington

5-0

1,246 (1)

+2

7

Oklahoma

5-0

1,200

+5

8

Oregon

5-0

1,168

+1

9

Southern California

6-0

1,121

-2

10

Alabama

5-1

1,025

11

Texas

5-1

982

-7

12

North Carolina

5-0

912

+1

13

Ole Miss

5-1

762

+2

14

Oregon Sate

5-1

713

+2

15

Louisville

6-0

651

+10

16

Utah

4-1

600

+3

17

Tennessee

4-1

587

+1

18

Duke

4-1

451

+3

19

Washington State

4-1

370

-5

20

LSU

4-2

355

+3

21

Notre Dame

5-2

324

-10

22

UCLA

4-1

276

+8

23

Kentucky

5-1

159

-3

24

Kansas

5-1

120

+10

25

Missouri

5-1

78

-3

Schools dropped out:

No. 17 Miami; No. 24 Fresno State

Others receiving votes:

Miami 74; Wyoming 60; Air Force 58; Iowa 57; Maryland 37; Clemson 33; West Virginia 24; Wisconsin 23; Texas A&M 22; Tulane 18; James Madison 9; Brigham Young 9; Fresno State 4; Ohio 2; Memphis 2; Florida 2; Liberty 1.

