Clemson remains unranked in the US LBM Coaches Poll following a Week 6 win over Wake Forest
Dabo Swinney and the Tigers had an opportunity to show everyone that this team is continuing to grow, but Clemson delivered a lackluster performance in their 17-12 win over Wake Forest.
A strong performance would have been great for this program as the Tigers have the talent of a top team in the country, but were unranked in the US LBM Coaches Poll following Week 5. Nothing has changed here after Week 6, with Clemson remaining unranked after a underwhelming offensive performance against the Demon Deacons.
Even so, the Tigers are still receiving votes which isn’t a surprise as there are still a many who believe this team deserves to be ranked. While I agree with that minority that Clemson should be ranked, they did not look like a top 25 team on Saturday.
Below is a look at the full US LBM Coaches Poll following Week 6.
Rank
Team
Record
Points
Change
1
6-0
1,597 (61)
–
2
6-0
1,512 (0)
–
3
5-0
1,443 (2)
–
4
Florida State
5-0
1,411
+1
5
5-0
1,300
+1
6
Washington
5-0
1,246 (1)
+2
7
5-0
1,200
+5
8
5-0
1,168
+1
9
6-0
1,121
-2
10
5-1
1,025
–
11
5-1
982
-7
12
5-0
912
+1
13
Ole Miss
5-1
762
+2
14
Oregon Sate
5-1
713
+2
15
Louisville
6-0
651
+10
16
Utah
4-1
600
+3
17
4-1
587
+1
18
Duke
4-1
451
+3
19
Washington State
4-1
370
-5
20
4-2
355
+3
21
5-2
324
-10
22
UCLA
4-1
276
+8
23
Kentucky
5-1
159
-3
24
Kansas
5-1
120
+10
25
Missouri
5-1
78
-3
Schools dropped out:
No. 17 Miami; No. 24 Fresno State
Others receiving votes:
Miami 74; Wyoming 60; Air Force 58; Iowa 57; Maryland 37; Clemson 33; West Virginia 24; Wisconsin 23; Texas A&M 22; Tulane 18; James Madison 9; Brigham Young 9; Fresno State 4; Ohio 2; Memphis 2; Florida 2; Liberty 1.