Clemson remains unranked in the US LBM Coaches Poll following a Week 6 win over Wake Forest

Dabo Swinney and the Tigers had an opportunity to show everyone that this team is continuing to grow, but Clemson delivered a lackluster performance in their 17-12 win over Wake Forest.

A strong performance would have been great for this program as the Tigers have the talent of a top team in the country, but were unranked in the US LBM Coaches Poll following Week 5. Nothing has changed here after Week 6, with Clemson remaining unranked after a underwhelming offensive performance against the Demon Deacons.

Even so, the Tigers are still receiving votes which isn’t a surprise as there are still a many who believe this team deserves to be ranked. While I agree with that minority that Clemson should be ranked, they did not look like a top 25 team on Saturday.

Below is a look at the full US LBM Coaches Poll following Week 6.

Rank Team Record Points Change 1 Georgia 6-0 1,597 (61) – 2 Michigan 6-0 1,512 (0) – 3 Ohio State 5-0 1,443 (2) – 4 Florida State 5-0 1,411 +1 5 Penn State 5-0 1,300 +1 6 Washington 5-0 1,246 (1) +2 7 Oklahoma 5-0 1,200 +5 8 Oregon 5-0 1,168 +1 9 Southern California 6-0 1,121 -2 10 Alabama 5-1 1,025 – 11 Texas 5-1 982 -7 12 North Carolina 5-0 912 +1 13 Ole Miss 5-1 762 +2 14 Oregon Sate 5-1 713 +2 15 Louisville 6-0 651 +10 16 Utah 4-1 600 +3 17 Tennessee 4-1 587 +1 18 Duke 4-1 451 +3 19 Washington State 4-1 370 -5 20 LSU 4-2 355 +3 21 Notre Dame 5-2 324 -10 22 UCLA 4-1 276 +8 23 Kentucky 5-1 159 -3 24 Kansas 5-1 120 +10 25 Missouri 5-1 78 -3

Schools dropped out:

No. 17 Miami; No. 24 Fresno State

Others receiving votes:

Miami 74; Wyoming 60; Air Force 58; Iowa 57; Maryland 37; Clemson 33; West Virginia 24; Wisconsin 23; Texas A&M 22; Tulane 18; James Madison 9; Brigham Young 9; Fresno State 4; Ohio 2; Memphis 2; Florida 2; Liberty 1.

Story originally appeared on Clemson Wire