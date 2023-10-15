Clemson remains unranked in the US LBM Coaches Poll after Week 7 bye

The latest US LBM Coaches Poll was released Sunday after Week 7 of the college football season, with Clemson remaining unranked but receiving votes (54).

Clemson (4-2,2-2 ACC) is coming off a much-needed Week 7 bye after a shaky 17-12 win over Wake Forest in Death Valley. The Tigers have the talent of a ranked team but need to take advantage of the second half of the season to prove why they should be ranked.

We next see the Tigers take the field on Saturday, Oct. 21, as the Tigers travel to take on the Miami Hurricanes (4-2, 0-2) at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla, who are coming off back-to-back losses.

Week 7 US LBM Coaches Poll top 25

Schools Dropped Out

No. 19 Washington State Cougars; No. 23 Kentucky Wildcats; No. 24 Kansas Jayhawks;

Others Receiving Votes

James Madison 67; Clemson 54; Florida 29; Fresno State 21; Washington State 20; Arizona 13; Wyoming 12; Oklahoma State 12; Miami (FL) 12; Maryland 11; Kentucky 9; Liberty 5; Kansas State 5; UNLV 4; Texas A&M 4; West Virginia 3; Memphis 1; Kansas 1;

Story originally appeared on Clemson Wire