Clemson remains unranked in the latest US LBM Coaches Poll after Week 5 win over Syracuse

Dabo Swinney and the Clemson football team did exactly what they needed to on the road Saturday as the Tigers defeated Syracuse 31-14 in a strong win.

Taking down an undefeated team on the road is always a good feeling, and it marked the first ACC win for Clemson (3-2, 1-2 ACC) this season. With Week 5 behind us, the Tigers look to a Week 6 matchup against Wake Forest to continue to get back on track.

After falling out of the US LBM Coaches Poll Top 25 following their loss to Florida State, the Tigers remain outside the top 25 following their win against Syracuse. The ACC has five teams ranked in the top 25: No.5 Florida State, No.13 North Carolina, No.17 Miami, No.21 Duke and No.25 Louisville. Below is a full look at the updated US LBM Coaches Poll.

Schools dropped out:

No. 23 Florida; No. 24 Kansas; No. 25 Kansas State.

Others receiving votes:

Maryland 81; Kansas State 73; Texas A&M 59; Air Force 32; UCLA 29; Clemson 18; Iowa 17; Wyoming 12; Kansas 11; Tulane 10; James Madison 8; West Virginia 6; Brigham Young 5; Wisconsin 3; Marshall 3; Ohio 2; Memphis 1; Florida 1.

