Clemson remains unranked in the latest US LBM Coaches Poll after rivalry win over South Carolina

Dabo Swinney and the Tigers have been on a roll in November, winning four straight, including their recent 16-7 rivalry win over South Carolina.

Clemson (8-4, 4-4 ACC) may be on a tear, but that tear wasn’t enough to get the Tigers ranked in the latest US LBM Coaches Poll. While Clemson didn’t look fantastic in the win over South Carolina, agreeing with them being left off the rankings is tough.

The Tigers are receiving votes, with the second most of unranked teams (64), right behind the Toledo Rockets (68). Clemson’s regular season is now over, as the team waits to hear what bowl game they will head to, which gets announced on Sunday, Dec. 3.

Below is a look at the full US LBM Coaches Poll.

Schools Dropped Out

No. 20 Kansas State

Others Receiving Votes

Toledo 68; Clemson 64; Utah 54; Kansas State 54; Troy 25; Kansas 15; West Virginia 10; UNLV 4; San Jose State 1; New Mexico State 1;

