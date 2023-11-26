Advertisement

Clemson remains unranked in the latest US LBM Coaches Poll after rivalry win over South Carolina

Alex Turri
·2 min read

Dabo Swinney and the Tigers have been on a roll in November, winning four straight, including their recent 16-7 rivalry win over South Carolina.

Clemson (8-4, 4-4 ACC) may be on a tear, but that tear wasn’t enough to get the Tigers ranked in the latest US LBM Coaches Poll. While Clemson didn’t look fantastic in the win over South Carolina, agreeing with them being left off the rankings is tough. 

The Tigers are receiving votes, with the second most of unranked teams (64), right behind the Toledo Rockets (68). Clemson’s regular season is now over, as the team waits to hear what bowl game they will head to, which gets announced on Sunday, Dec. 3. 

Below is a look at the full US LBM Coaches Poll.

Rank

Team

Record

Points

Change

1

Georgia

12-0

1,571 (61)

2

Michigan

12-0

1,460 (1)

+1

3

Washington

12-0

1417

+2

4

Florida State

12-0

1403

+1

5

Oregon

11-1

1278

+1

6

Ohio State

10-1

1250

-4

7

Texas

11-1

1226

8

Alabama

11-1

1182

9

Missouri

10-2

1034

+1

10

Penn State

10-2

967

+1

11

Ole Miss

10-2

937

+1

12

Oklahoma

10-2

895

+1

13

LSU

9-3

780

+1

14

Louisville

10-2

716

-5

15

Arizona

9-3

681

+1

16

Notre Dame

9-3

602

+1

17

Iowa

10-2

553

+2

18

Tulane

11-1

549

19

Oklahoma State

9-3

253

+2

20

North Carolina State

9-3

303

+4

21

Oregon State

8-4

253

-6

22

Liberty

12-0

236

23

Tennessee

8-4

209

24

SMU

10-2

135

+1

25

James Madison

11-1

79

+5

Schools Dropped Out

No. 20 Kansas State

Others Receiving Votes

Toledo 68; Clemson 64; Utah 54; Kansas State 54; Troy 25; Kansas 15; West Virginia 10; UNLV 4; San Jose State 1; New Mexico State 1;

Story originally appeared on Clemson Wire