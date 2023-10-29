Clemson remains unranked in the latest US LBM Coaches Poll after Week 9 loss to NC State

Dabo Swinney and the Clemson football program are having their worst season in years, with much of their troubles highlighted in their 24-17 road loss against NC State in Week 9.

For much of this season, the feeling was that this Tigers team was beating themselves. It was a solid narrative for a while, but this isn’t the case anymore. At this point, the reality is that Clemson isn’t a good football team. The talent is there, but the execution, emotion, and effort are far from there.

Most Clemson fans would agree that it is a bad feeling heading into each game expecting the worst, but that’s the story with this team. Things are likely to get worse before they get better.

As expected, the Tigers are unranked in the latest US LBM Coaches Poll. Below is a look at the complete Coaches Poll.

Complete Week 9 US LBM Coaches Poll

Schools Dropped Out

No. 21 Duke;

Others Receiving Votes

Kansas State 85; Oklahoma State 62; Fresno State 51; Miami (FL) 35; Duke 33; Iowa 20; Arizona 18; Liberty 15; SMU 6; Florida 3; UNLV 1; Toledo 1; Kentucky 1;

Story originally appeared on Clemson Wire