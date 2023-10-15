Clemson remains unranked in AP Poll after Week 7

Dabo Swinney and the Clemson football program had a much-needed bye following their underwhelming homecoming 17-12 win over Wake Forest.

Following their bye week, like in the latest update of the US LBM Coaches Poll, the Tigers remain unranked in the AP Poll. With no action, the Tigers didn’t get an opportunity to make their case for earning a ranking in the latest update of the AP Poll.

Their next opportunity to prove themselves comes against Miami in Week 8 on Saturday, Oct. 21, at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla. With Miami coming off back-to-back losses, they will be looking for their first ACC win of the season.

Below is a look at the full AP Poll after Week 7.

OTHERS RECEIVING VOTES:

James Madison 70, Clemson 35, Florida 12, Washington St. 11, Fresno St. 6, Liberty 5, Kentucky 4, Wyoming 4, Kansas 2, West Virginia 1, Oklahoma St. 1, Miami 1.

Story originally appeared on Clemson Wire