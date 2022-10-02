Clemson remains the top dog in the ACC with a statement win over NC State

Dabo Swinney and the Tigers hosted NC State for ESPN’s College GameDay and did not disappoint their fans.

Clemson made a statement Saturday night with a 30-13 win over Dave Doeren and NC State. Though things were close in the first half, the Tigers dominated the Wolfpack in the second half giving everyone a look at why they’re considered the best team in the ACC and one of the best in the country.

On offense, starting quarterback DJ Uiagalelei proved once again that he is a different player this season, putting together another excellent performance. The junior quarterback completed 21-30 passes for 209 yards and a touchdown through the air while having a big night on the ground. Uiagalelei ran the ball 14 times for 73-yards ad two touchdowns as he continues to show people why he’s Clemson’s starting quarterback.

The score may not show it, but Clemson’s defense was dominant against NC State’s offense, particularly on the line. The Tigers’ defensive line proved too much for the Wolfpack’s offensive line, repeatedly causing issues for NC State starting quarterback Devin Leary.

The unit held NC State’s offense to just 34 yards on the ground as they continue to make teams one-dimensional. The defense allowed just 279 total yards in the game.

This win was a massive statement for the Tigers as NC State entered the game with a lot of hype surrounding the group.

Clemson will head to Boston College Saturday, October 8th, for an in-conference matchup next week.

